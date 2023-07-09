Democrat Crystal Quade shows off roller derby skills in Missouri governor campaign launch video

FILE - A view of the main entrance to the headquarters of the publicly funded BBC in London, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. Senior British politicians on Sunday, July 9, 2023 called on the BBC to rapidly investigate a complaint that a leading presenter paid a teenager for explicit photos. The publicly funded national broadcaster is under pressure after The Sun newspaper reported allegations that the male presenter gave a youth 35,000 pounds ($45,000) starting in 2020 when the young person was 17. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
BBC suspends presenter
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash. A solar storm forecast for Thursday, July 13, is expected to give skygazers in more than a dozen American states a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Northern Lights
FILE - West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Huggins has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, Friday, June 16, a month after the university suspended him for three games for using an anti-gay slur while also denigrating Catholics during a radio interview. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Bob Huggins disputes resignation
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour in Glendale, Ariz., on March 17, 2023. Swift released "Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)." Swift re-recorded her sophomore country album, “Speak Now,” and has 22 songs, including six that were written during the album’s original era, but not recorded until recently. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
“Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)”
Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after beating Switzerland's Belinda Bencic in a women???s singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Wimbledon
Politics

Democrat Crystal Quade shows off roller derby skills in Missouri governor campaign launch video

FILE - Missouri Rep. Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, stands in front of a map displaying Missouri's 163 House districts in an office at the state Capitol, Jan. 14, 2019, in Jefferson City, Mo. Quade, the Missouri House minority leader, is running for governor, and the Democrat from Springfield, Mo., made the announcement Sunday, July 9, 2023, in a campaign video that featured her bowling through skaters on a roller derby track. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - Missouri Rep. Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, stands in front of a map displaying Missouri’s 163 House districts in an office at the state Capitol, Jan. 14, 2019, in Jefferson City, Mo. Quade, the Missouri House minority leader, is running for governor, and the Democrat from Springfield, Mo., made the announcement Sunday, July 9, 2023, in a campaign video that featured her bowling through skaters on a roller derby track. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Missouri Rep. Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, speaks before the end of the last legislative session in the Missouri House, May 12, 2017, in Jefferson City, Mo. Quade, the Missouri House minority leader, is running for governor, and the Democrat from Springfield, Mo., made the announcement Sunday, July 9, 2023, in a campaign video that featured her bowling through skaters on a roller derby track. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - Missouri Rep. Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, speaks before the end of the last legislative session in the Missouri House, May 12, 2017, in Jefferson City, Mo. Quade, the Missouri House minority leader, is running for governor, and the Democrat from Springfield, Mo., made the announcement Sunday, July 9, 2023, in a campaign video that featured her bowling through skaters on a roller derby track. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade is running for governor, and the Democrat from Springfield made the announcement Sunday in a campaign video that featured her bowling through skaters on a roller derby track.

Quade, a social worker first elected to the House in 2016, painted herself as unafraid of rough and rowdy politics while wearing elbow pads, wrist guards and a baby blue helmet. The 37-year-old says in the video that her childhood surviving on food stamps inspired her to enter public service.

“People say politics can be tough,” said Quade, who played on a derby team from 2010 to 2013. “I tell them, I can handle it. When you come from nothing, you fight the odds your whole life.”

Other news
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus leaves the court after losing to Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in a women's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus booed at Wimbledon after loss to Elena Svitolina of Ukraine
Victoria Azarenka says it “wasn’t fair” that she was booed at Wimbledon after her loss to Ukrainian rival Elina Svitolina. Azarenka is from Belarus.
Russia's Anastasia Potapova serves to Russia's Mirra Andreeva during the women's singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Champagne problems as Wimbledon asks fans to cork it when players serve
Where and when to pop your Champagne is such a Wimbledon problem. A fan got the timing wrong at the oldest Grand Slam tournament, where the bubbly helps wash down the strawberries and cream.
This undated photo released by the Placer County Sheriff's Office shows fugitive Eric Abril, 35. Police are searching for Abril of California, who is accused of murder and has fled from a hospital in a Sacramento suburb early Sunday morning, July 9, 2023. In April, Abril was arrested for shooting a California Highway Patrol officer and two hostages, killing one, in a park in Roseville, a city about 16 miles (26 kilometers) northeast of Sacramento, according to police. (Placer County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Police search for Northern California murder suspect who fled a hospital
Police are searching for a California man accused of murder who fled from a hospital in a Sacramento suburb early Sunday morning.
FILE - Police officers investigate after a car crashed into a primary school building in Wimbledon, London, Thursday, July 6, 2023. British police say a second 8-year-old girl has died after a car crashed into the elementary school. The Metropolitan Police force said Nuria Sajjad died in a London hospital on Sunday, July 9, 2023, three days after the crash. Another 8-year-old, Selena Lau, died Thursday after a Land Rover crashed through a fence and hit a building at the Study Prep School for girls. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
UK police say a second 8-year-old girl has died after an SUV crashed into a Wimbledon school
British police say a second 8-year-old girl has died after an SUV crashed into an elementary school in the Wimbledon area of London.

Quade doesn’t spend the whole video on the roller derby track. The clip quickly pivots to scenes of her speaking to voters and laying out her campaign goals, which include restoring abortion rights in the state.

The governor’s seat is up for grabs next year because current Republican Gov. Mike Parson is prevented by term limits from running again.

Quade wasted little time attacking Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, who announced his run for governor in April and is expected to be a top contender. She said the Republican “uses fear to score cheap political points and divide us.”

“I’m not worried about bullies like Jay Ashcroft, because Missouri has never seen a governor like me before,” she said in the video.

A message left with Ashcroft’s campaign wasn’t immediately returned.

Other top candidates for the office include Republicans Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe and state Sen. Bill Eigel.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Ashcroft has announced he is running for governor.