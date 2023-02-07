2 Missouri city officials admit to embezzling $647,000

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two former officials in a small St. Louis County town pleaded guilty this week to federal charges of embezzling about $647,000 from the town, which has an annual budget of $450,000.

The former clerk in Flordell Hill, Maureen Woodson, 68, pleaded guilty on Monday to mail fraud and wire fraud after admitting that she stole $487,673 from the town, which has about 1,200 residents.

The former assistant city clerk, 76-year-old Donna Thompson, pleaded guilty to the same charges Tuesday. She admitted embezzling $159,903. The embezzlement occurred between February 2016 and April 2022, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported .

Woodson will be sentenced May 16 and Thompson will be sentenced May 17. Both women will be required to pay back the money.

Woodson and Thompson, who lived together, wrote about 614 checks to themselves and forged the signature of either the mayor or the treasurer on the checks, according to a plea agreement.

They used the money to pay their rent, as well as for gambling and personal expenses.