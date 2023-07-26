Families sue to block Missouri’s ban on gender-affirming health care for kids

FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Jaylen Brown agrees to historic NBA deal
FILE - Tavistock founder Joe Lewis stands on the 18th green after the second day of the Tavistock Cup golf tournament in Windermere, Fla., March 15, 2011. British billionaire and Tottenham soccer team owner Joe Lewis has been indicted in the U.S. on charges of slipping confidential business information to people ranging from his romantic partners to his private pilots, prosecutors said Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Tottenham owner charged
FILE - Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border, Jan. 6, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz. A federal judge on Tuesday, July 25, blocked a rule that allows immigration authorities to deny asylum to migrants who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border without first applying online or seeking protection in a country they passed through. But the judge delayed his ruling from taking effect immediately to give the administration time to appeal. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Judge blocks Biden’s asylum policy
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2018, file photo the logo for Alphabet appears on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. Alphabet reports earnings on Tuesday July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Google Q2 earnings
U.S. News

Families sue to block Missouri’s ban on gender-affirming health care for kids

By SUMMER BALLENTINE
 
Share

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Families of transgender children on Tuesday sued to block a new Missouri law banning gender-affirming health care for minors from taking effect as scheduled on Aug. 28.

The law will prohibit Missouri health care providers from providing puberty blockers, hormones and gender-affirming surgeries to minors. Minors prescribed puberty blockers or hormones before Aug. 28 would be able to continue to receive those treatments.

Missouri’s Planned Parenthood clinics had been ramping up available appointments and holding pop-up clinics to start patients on treatments ahead of the law taking effect.

Other news
FILE - This photo shows the Cigna logo at the headquarters of the health insurer Cigna Corp., in Philadelphia on Aug 4, 2011. A federal lawsuit alleges that the health insurance giant used a computer algorithm to automatically reject hundreds of thousands of patient claims without examining them individually as required by California law. The class-action suit filed Monday, July 24, 2023, says Cigna rejected more than 300,000 payment claims in just two months last year. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Cigna health giant accused of improperly rejecting thousands of patient claims using an algorithm
A federal lawsuit alleges that health insurance giant Cigna used a computer algorithm to automatically reject hundreds of thousands of patient claims without examining them individually as required by California law.
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, about proposed rules meant to push insurance companies to increase their coverage of mental health treatments. The rules, if finalized, would force insurers to study patient outcomes to ensure the benefits are administered equally, taking into account their provider network and reimbursement rates and whether prior authorization is required for care. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
The Biden administration proposes new rules to push insurers to boost mental health coverage
President Joe Biden’s administration has announced new rules meant to push insurance companies to increase their coverage of mental health treatments.
Fluids are controlled in an operating room in a hospital in Jackson, Tenn., on June 15, 2023. On Thursday, July 20, 2023, the Biden administration asked employers to give workers who lose Medicaid coverage more time to sign up for health insurance through their jobs. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Biden administration asks employers to give more help to workers who lose Medicaid
The Biden administration is asking employers to give workers who lose Medicaid coverage more time to land health insurance through their jobs.
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is assisted to a wheelchair by staff as she returns to the Senate after a more than two-month absence, at the Capitol in Washington on May 10, 2023. Attorneys Feinstein, the oldest member of Congress who has been beset with serious health problems, assert in a court filing on Monday, July 17, 2023, that she is being stiffed on payments for “significant” medical bills by a trust created for her benefit by her wealthy, late husband. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
California Sen. Feinstein seeks more control over her late husband’s trust to pay medical bills
Attorneys for California U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein say in a court filing that she is being stiffed on payments for “significant” medical bills by a trust created for her benefit by her late husband.

Lawyers sued on behalf of three families of transgender minors, doctors and two LGBTQ+ organizations. They asked a Cole County judge to temporarily block the law as the court challenge against it plays out.

Lambda Legal attorney Nora Huppert in a statement said letting the law take effect “would deny adolescent transgender Missourians access to evidence-based treatment supported by the overwhelming medical consensus.”

“This law is not just harmful and cruel; it is life-threatening,” Huppert said.

Most adults will still have access to transgender health care under the law, but Medicaid won’t cover it and prisoners’ access to surgeries will be limited.

Missouri’s Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey, who tried to ban minors’ access to gender-affirming health care through rule change but dropped the effort when the law passed, is responsible for defending the legislation in court.

“There are zero FDA approvals of puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones to treat gender dysphoria in children,” Bailey said in a statement. “We’re not going to let left-wing ideologues experiment on children here in the state of Missouri.”

The FDA approved puberty blockers 30 years ago to treat children with precocious puberty — a condition that causes sexual development to begin much earlier than usual. Sex hormones — synthetic forms of estrogen and testosterone — were approved decades ago to treat hormone disorders or as birth control pills.

The FDA has not approved the medications specifically to treat gender-questioning youth, but they have been used for many years for that purpose “off label,” a common and accepted practice for many medical conditions. Doctors who treat trans patients say those decades of use are proof the treatments are not experimental.”

Every major medical organization, including the American Medical Association, has opposed the bans on gender-affirming care for minors and supported the medical care for youth when administered appropriately. Lawsuits have been filed in several states where bans have been enacted this year.