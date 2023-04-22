Passenger in car dies after collision with school bus

FULTON, Mo. (AP) — A passenger in a car was killed and three people aboard a Missouri school bus were treated for minor injuries after the vehicles collided, authorities say.

The car slid into the Fulton Public School bus Friday afternoon, KMIZ-TV reported .

The driver of the car was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, Fulton police said.

The name of the victim wasn’t immediately released. Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.