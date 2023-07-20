England's Tommy Fleetwood wait to play the 18th tee on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Sports

Rangers and MLB unveil logo for 2024 All-Star Game that will be bigger than 1995 game Texas’ hosted

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred smiles during the unveiling of the 2024 All-Star baseball game logo, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. The MLB All-Star Game has grown into a truly Texas-sized event since the last time the Rangers hosted the midsummer classic. The countdown is on for 2024 game on July 16, 2024, and all of the activities around the game. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred smiles during the unveiling of the 2024 All-Star baseball game logo, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. The MLB All-Star Game has grown into a truly Texas-sized event since the last time the Rangers hosted the midsummer classic. The countdown is on for 2024 game on July 16, 2024, and all of the activities around the game. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Former players Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez, from left, Kenny Rogers, Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, Rangers team owner Ray Davis and Arlington Mayor Jim Ross, right, unveil the 2024 All-Star baseball game logo, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. The MLB All-Star Game has grown into a truly Texas-sized event since the last time the Rangers hosted the midsummer classic. The countdown is on for 2024 game on July 16, and all of the activities around the game. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Former players Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez, from left, Kenny Rogers, Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, Rangers team owner Ray Davis and Arlington Mayor Jim Ross, right, unveil the 2024 All-Star baseball game logo, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. The MLB All-Star Game has grown into a truly Texas-sized event since the last time the Rangers hosted the midsummer classic. The countdown is on for 2024 game on July 16, and all of the activities around the game. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred responds to questions during a news conference after unveiling of the 2024 All-Star game logo, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. The MLB All-Star Game has grown into a truly Texas-sized event since the last time the Rangers hosted the midsummer classic. The countdown is on for 2024 game on July 16, and all of the activities around the game. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred responds to questions during a news conference after unveiling of the 2024 All-Star game logo, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. The MLB All-Star Game has grown into a truly Texas-sized event since the last time the Rangers hosted the midsummer classic. The countdown is on for 2024 game on July 16, and all of the activities around the game. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Ray Davis, Managing Partner & Majority Owner of the Texas Rangers makes comments before the unveiling of the 2024 MLB All-Star game logo, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Major League Baseball and the Rangers on Thursday unveiled the logo for next year's All-Star Game at Globe Life Field. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Ray Davis, Managing Partner & Majority Owner of the Texas Rangers makes comments before the unveiling of the 2024 MLB All-Star game logo, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Major League Baseball and the Rangers on Thursday unveiled the logo for next year’s All-Star Game at Globe Life Field. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred responds to questions during a news conference after unveiling of the 2024 All-Star game logo, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. The MLB All-Star Game has grown into a truly Texas-sized event since the last time the Rangers hosted the midsummer classic. The countdown is on for 2024 game on July 16, and all of the activities around the game. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred responds to questions during a news conference after unveiling of the 2024 All-Star game logo, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. The MLB All-Star Game has grown into a truly Texas-sized event since the last time the Rangers hosted the midsummer classic. The countdown is on for 2024 game on July 16, and all of the activities around the game. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The logo for the 2024 Major League Baseball All-Star game logo sits on infield at Globe Life Field after it was unveiled at a news conference, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Major League Baseball and the Rangers on Thursday unveiled the logo for next year's All-Star Game at Globe Life Field. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
The logo for the 2024 Major League Baseball All-Star game logo sits on infield at Globe Life Field after it was unveiled at a news conference, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Major League Baseball and the Rangers on Thursday unveiled the logo for next year’s All-Star Game at Globe Life Field. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The MLB All-Star Game has grown into a truly Texas-sized event since the last time the Rangers hosted the midsummer classic, and the countdown is on for next year’s festivities.

Major League Baseball and the Rangers unveiled the logo Thursday for the 2024 All-Star Game at Globe Life Field, the retractable-roof stadium across the street from the open-air facility where the 1995 All-Star Game was played in extreme heat. The logo for the July 16 game includes an outline of Texas and has All-Star punctuated with the state’s emblematic star.

“That Major League Baseball All-Star Game has grown into an entire week of activities,” said Chuck Morgan, the longtime public address announcer for the Rangers. “The All-Star experience has changed a lot since that game at The Ballpark in Arlington.”

Globe Life Field opened in 2020, when the Rangers played their first season without fans there because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The stadium hosted the 2020 World Series, with limited fans, after the NL Division Series and NL Championship Series were also played there.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said the Rangers’ stadium is an “unbelievable state-of-the-art facility” and that the league feels a special affinity to the stadium and Texas owner Ray Davis for hosting that neutral-site postseason.

“When you think back to that period of time, Texas, Arlington, Ray and the Rangers really stepped up in a moment in time that was difficult to host any even,” Manfred said. “We really felt a debt of gratitude to the club.”

This year’s All-Star Game was held last week in Seattle. The last time it was in Texas was in 2004, at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports