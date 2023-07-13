MLB All-Star Game draws record-low viewership for 2nd year in row

Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading East out over Lake Michigan as the National Weather Service continued to issue multiple tornado warnings in the greater metropolitan area Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Tornado near Chicago’s O’Hare airport
The first anniversary image released Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach, shows NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope displaying a star birth like it’s never been seen before, full of detailed, impressionistic texture. The subject is the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pon via AP)
Webb Space Telescope
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the sky in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash. An intense solar storm has the aurora borealis gracing the skies farther south than usual. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Northern lights forecast
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds Monday night, Feb. 6, 2023, to win an estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot. Lottery officials did not immediately make an announcement of a winner, but the Powerball website says there was a jackpot winner in the state. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $750 million
Sports

MLB All-Star Game draws record-low viewership for 2nd year in row

National League's Elias Díaz, of the Colorado Rockies (35), celebrates his two run home run with Nick Castellanos (8), of the Philadelphia Phillies, in the eighth inning during the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

National League’s Elias Díaz, of the Colorado Rockies (35), celebrates his two run home run with Nick Castellanos (8), of the Philadelphia Phillies, in the eighth inning during the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball’s All-Star Game drew a record low in viewers for the second straight year.

The National League’s 3-2 win over the American League in Seattle on Tuesday night was seen by 7,006,000 viewers on Fox, down from 7.51 million last year. The game drew a 3.9 rating, down from a 4.2 last year, and a 12 share, the same as for the American League’s 3-2 victory in Los Angeles in 2022.

The Home Run Derby on Monday night, won by Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr., drew 6.11 million viewers on ESPN, down 11% from 6.88 million last year in Los Angeles, where the network had the advantage of a larger local market. The derby was ESPN’s most-watched event of the summer.

Other news
National League's Elias Díaz (35), of the Colorado Rockies, holds up his MVP award after the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. The National League won 3-2. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Rockies’ Elias Díaz becomes unlikely All-Star MVP, 3 1/2 years after cut loose by Pirates
Elias Díaz may be the most unlikely All-Star MVP. Just 3 1/2 years after Pittsburgh failed to offer a contract and allowed him to become a free agent, his go-ahead, two-run homer off Félix Bautista in the eighth inning lifted the National League over the American 3-2.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker warms up barefoot on the field before a baseball game between the Diamondbacks and the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, Friday, June 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Janie McCauley)
MLB players are staying mindful on the diamond with barefoot walks in the grass
Across baseball, players are embracing practices like barefoot walking and breathing sessions to keep their minds as healthy as their bodies for the long haul of a pressure-packed baseball season.
American League's Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angels, swings at a pitch in the fourth inning during the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Shohei Ohtani takes note of Seattle crowd asking for him to call Northwest home
Shohei Ohtani was the biggest star of the All-Star Game even if his appearance was rather uneventful.
National League's Elias Díaz, of the Colorado Rockies (35), celebrates his two run home run with Nick Castellanos (8), of the Philadelphia Phillies, in the eighth inning during the MLB All-Star baseball game in Seattle, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
National League snaps All-Star Game losing streak, tops AL 3-2 behind Elias Díaz homer
Elias Díaz hit a two-run homer off Félix Bautista in the eighth inning, and the National League snapped a nine-game losing streak in the All-Star Game with a 3-2 win over the American League.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports