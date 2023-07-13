MLB All-Star Game draws record-low viewership for 2nd year in row
NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball’s All-Star Game drew a record low in viewers for the second straight year.
The National League’s 3-2 win over the American League in Seattle on Tuesday night was seen by 7,006,000 viewers on Fox, down from 7.51 million last year. The game drew a 3.9 rating, down from a 4.2 last year, and a 12 share, the same as for the American League’s 3-2 victory in Los Angeles in 2022.
The Home Run Derby on Monday night, won by Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr., drew 6.11 million viewers on ESPN, down 11% from 6.88 million last year in Los Angeles, where the network had the advantage of a larger local market. The derby was ESPN’s most-watched event of the summer.
