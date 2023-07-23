United States' Brian Harman poses for the media as he holds the Claret Jug trophy for winning the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Brian Harman wins British Open
Church personnel inspect damages inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, July 23, 2023, following Russian missile attacks. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russian strike on Odesa
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbie’ box office
FILE - A Twitter app icon on a mobile phone is displayed in Philadelphia, U.S.A., April 26, 2017. Elon Musk plans to change the logo of Twitter to an “X” from the bird, marking what would be the latest big change since he bought the social media platform for $44 billion last year. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Twitter’s new logo
FILE - Jamie Foxx smiles during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Academy Award winning actor, Grammy winning singer and comedian says he “went to hell and back” but is recovering from an undisclosed medical condition. Foxx made his first public comments in an Instagram message posted on Friday, July 21, 2023 after being hospitalized in April. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Jamie Foxx recovering
Sports

Braves acquire Chirinos off waivers from Tampa Bay and option Soroka to Triple-A

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Yonny Chirinos, right, smiles as he gets a hand slap from catcher Francisco Mejia during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
1 of 3 | 

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Yonny Chirinos, right, smiles as he gets a hand slap from catcher Francisco Mejia during the fourth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash takes the ball from relief pitcher Yonny Chirinos to make a pitching change during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 8-4. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
2 of 3 | 

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash takes the ball from relief pitcher Yonny Chirinos to make a pitching change during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 8-4. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Yonny Chirinos throws to an Arizona Diamondbacks batter during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Phoenix. The Rays won 6-1. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
3 of 3 | 

Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Yonny Chirinos throws to an Arizona Diamondbacks batter during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Phoenix. The Rays won 6-1. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have acquired right-handed pitcher Yonny Chirinos off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays and optioned right-hander Michael Soroka to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Atlanta also designated right-hander Seth Elledge for assignment. The NL East leaders announced the moves Sunday after their 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Chirinos, 29, had gone 4-4 with a 4.02 ERA for Tampa Bay in 15 appearances, including four starts. He struck out 31 and walked 20 in 62 2/3 innings.

Other news
Hall of Fame inductees Fred McGriff, left, and Scott Rolen, right, pose for a picture during the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bryan Bennett)
Scott Rolen credits his parents, Fred McGriff thanks fellow players at Hall of Fame induction
Scott Rolen and Fred McGriff have been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Rolen was the only player to be voted in by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America this year, and McGriff was selected unanimously by the Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee.
Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies reacts after his three-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Albies’ 3-run homer in the 8th gives the Braves a 4-2 victory over the Brewers
Ozzie Albies hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning to end Milwaukee’s run of bullpen dominance and give the Atlanta Braves a 4-2 victory over the Brewers.
Milwaukee Brewers' Sal Frelick reacts after hitting an RBI single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Frelick’s exceptional debut performance helps Brewers rally to beat Braves 4-3
Sal Frelick went 3 for 3, drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and made two outstanding catches for a spectacular major league debut as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3.
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley is congratulated by Ozzie Albies after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, July 21, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Austin Riley homers for 4th straight game to help Atlanta Braves beat Milwaukee Brewers 6-4
Austin Riley homered for the fifth time in his last four games, Orlando Arcia also went deep and the Atlanta Braves held off the Milwaukee Brewers for a 6-4 win.

He owns a 19-14 record and 3.64 ERA in 64 career appearances, all with Tampa Bay. He has made 33 starts.

Soroka, who turns 26 on Aug. 4, is 2-1 with a 5.52 ERA in six appearances for Atlanta this season after injuries prevented him from pitching at all in 2021 or 2022. He allowed four runs over six innings Friday to pick up the win in a 6-4 triumph over the Brewers.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports