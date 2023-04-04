April 4, 2023 GMT
2023 Baseball Millionaires, List
NEW YORK (AP) — The 2023 salaries for the 546 major league baseball players on opening day rosters and disabled lists earning $1 million or more. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from management and player sources and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses and other guaranteed income. For some players, parts of salaries deferred without interest are discounted to reflect present-day values.
|Player, Club
|Salary
|1, Max Scherzer, NYM
|$43,333,333
|(tie) Justin Verlander, NYM
|43,333,333
|3, Aaron Judge, NYY
|40,000,000
|4, Anthony Rendon, LAA
|38,571,429
|5, Mike Trout, LAA
|37,116,667
|6, Gerrit Cole, NYY
|36,000,000
|7, Corey Seager, Tex
|35,500,000
|8, Carlos Correa, Min
|33,333,333
|9, Nolan Arenado, StL
|32,822,071
|10, Stephen Strasburg, Was
|32,500,286
|11, Francisco Lindor, NYM
|32,477,277
|12, Miguel Cabrera, Det
|32,000,000
|(tie) Giancarlo Stanton, NYY
|32,000,000
|14, Alex Bregman, Hou
|30,500,000
|15, Jacob deGrom, Tex
|30,000,000
|(tie) Shohei Ohtani, LAA
|30,000,000
|17, Jose Altuve, Hou
|29,000,000
|18, Kris Bryant, Col
|28,000,000
|19, Bryce Harper, Phi
|27,538,462
|20, Trea Turner, Phi
|27,272,727
|21, Marcus Semien, Tex
|26,000,000
|22, Xander Bogaerts, SD
|25,454,545
|23, Paul Goldschmidt, StL
|25,333,333
|24, Freddie Freeman, LAD
|25,290,674
|25, Yu Darvish, SD
|25,000,000
|(tie) Marcus Stroman, Cubs
|25,000,000
|(tie) Joey Votto, Cin
|25,000,000
|28, Zack Wheeler, Phi
|24,500,000
|29, Patrick Corbin, Was
|24,416,667
|30, Christian Yelich, Mil
|24,250,727
|31, George Springer, Tor
|24,166,667
|32, J.T. Realmuto, Phi
|23,875,000
|33, Juan Soto, SD
|23,000,000
|34, Carlos Rodón, NYY
|22,833,333
|35, Javier Báez, Det
|22,000,000
|36, Madison Bumgarner, Ari
|21,882,892
|37, Chris Sale, Bos
|21,672,484
|38, Miles Mikolas, StL
|21,666,667
|39, Mookie Betts, LAD
|21,158,692
|40, Manny Machado, SD
|21,090,909
|41, Josh Donaldson, NYY
|21,000,000
|(tie) Kevin Gausman, Tor
|21,000,000
|(tie) Matt Olson, Atl
|21,000,000
|(tie) Robbie Ray, Sea
|21,000,000
|45, Starling Marte, NYM
|20,750,000
|46, Nick Castellanos, Phi
|20,000,000
|(tie) Clayton Kershaw, LAD
|20,000,000
|(tie) Charlie Morton, Atl
|20,000,000
|(tie) Joe Musgrove, SD
|20,000,000
|(tie) Salvador Perez, KC
|20,000,000
|(tie) Hyun Jin Ryu, Tor
|20,000,000
|(tie) Kyle Schwarber, Phi
|20,000,000
|(tie) Trevor Story, Bos
|20,000,000
|54, Joc Pederson, SF
|19,650,000
|(tie) Martín Pérez, Tex
|19,650,000
|56, José Abreu, Hou
|19,500,000
|57, Chris Bassitt, Tor
|19,000,000
|58, Lance Lynn, WSox
|18,500,000
|(tie) Brandon Nimmo, NYM
|18,500,000
|60, Edwin Díaz, NYM
|18,444,242
|61, Yasmani Grandal, WSox
|18,250,000
|62, Michael Conforto, SF
|18,000,000
|(tie) Marcell Ozuna, Atl
|18,000,000
|(tie) Seiya Suzuki, Cubs
|18,000,000
|(tie) Taijuan Walker, Phi
|18,000,000
|66, Yoán Moncada, WSox
|17,800,000
|67, Rafael Devers, Bos
|17,500,000
|68, Ronald Acuña Jr., Atl
|17,000,000
|(tie) Nathan Eovaldi, Tex
|17,000,000
|(tie) Anthony Rizzo, NYY
|17,000,000
|71, Blake Snell, SD
|16,600,000
|72, Josh Bell, Cle
|16,500,000
|73, Aaron Nola, Phi
|16,250,000
|74, José Berríos, Tor
|16,000,000
|(tie) Brandon Crawford, SF
|16,000,000
|(tie) Raisel Iglesias, Atl
|16,000,000
|(tie) Kenley Jansen, Bos
|16,000,000
|78, Lance McCullers Jr., Hou
|15,950,000
|79, Kodai Senga, NYM
|15,666,667
|80, Masataka Yoshida, Bos
|15,600,000
|81, Germán Márquez, Col
|15,300,000
|82, Byron Buxton, Min
|15,142,857
|83, Charlie Blackmon, Col
|15,000,000
|(tie) Jon Gray, Tex
|15,000,000
|(tie) DJ LeMahieu, NYY
|15,000,000
|(tie) Austin Riley, Atl
|15,000,000
|(tie) Luis Severino, NYY
|15,000,000
|(tie) Jorge Soler, Fla
|15,000,000
|(tie) Chris Taylor, LAD
|15,000,000
|90, Adam Wainwright, StL
|14,521,720
|91, Pete Alonso, NYM
|14,500,000
|(tie) Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Tor
|14,500,000
|(tie) Kyle Hendricks, Cubs
|14,500,000
|94, Liam Hendriks, WSox
|14,333,333
|95, Julio Urías, LAD
|14,250,000
|96, Josh Hader, SD
|14,100,000
|97, Carlos Carrasco, NYM
|14,000,000
|(tie) Teoscar Hernández, Sea
|14,000,000
|(tie) Ryan Pressly, Hou
|14,000,000
|(tie) José Ramirez, Cle
|14,000,000
|(tie) Eduardo Rodriguez, Det
|14,000,000
|(tie) Dansby Swanson, Cubs
|14,000,000
|(tie) Jameson Taillon, Cubs
|14,000,000
|104, Max Fried, Atl
|13,500,000
|(tie) Max Muncy, LAD
|13,500,000
|106, Sonny Gray, Min
|13,100,000
|107, Tyler Anderson, LAA
|13,000,000
|(tie) José Quintana, NYM
|13,000,000
|(tie) Noah Syndergaard, LAD
|13,000,000
|110, Tim Anderson, WSox
|12,500,000
|(tie) Cody Bellinger, Cubs
|12,500,000
|(tie) Matt Chapman, Tor
|12,500,000
|(tie) Sean Manaea, SF
|12,500,000
|(tie) Jake Odorizzi, Tex
|12,500,000
|(tie) Ross Stripling, SF
|12,500,000
|(tie) Alex Wood, SF
|12,500,000
|117, James McCann, Bal
|12,150,000
|118, Michael Brantley, Hou
|12,000,000
|(tie) Anthony DeSclafani, SF
|12,000,000
|(tie) Avisaíl García, Fla
|12,000,000
|(tie) Andrew Heaney, Tex
|12,000,000
|(tie) Rhys Hoskins, Phi
|12,000,000
|123, Hunter Renfroe, LAA
|11,900,000
|124, Ketel Marte, Ari
|11,600,000
|125, Mark Canha, NYM
|11,500,000
|(tie) Rafael Montero, Hou
|11,500,000
|127, Luis Castillo, Sea
|11,400,000
|128, Eugenio Suárez, Sea
|11,285,714
|129, J.P. Crawford, Sea
|11,000,000
|(tie) Zach Eflin, Tam
|11,000,000
|(tie) Joey Gallo, Min
|11,000,000
|132, Ian Happ, Cubs
|10,850,000
|133, Brandon Woodruff, Mil
|10,800,000
|134, Aaron Hicks, NYY
|10,785,714
|135, Kyle Freeland, Col
|10,500,000
|(tie) Steven Matz, StL
|10,500,000
|137, Lucas Giolito, WSox
|10,400,000
|138, Nick Ahmed, Ari
|10,375,000
|139, Eloy Jiménez, WSox
|10,333,333
|140, Randal Grichuk, Col
|10,333,333
|141, Corbin Burnes, Mil
|10,100,000
|142, Shane Bieber, Cle
|10,010,000
|143, Matt Boyd, Det
|10,000,000
|(tie) Willson Contreras, StL
|10,000,000
|(tie) Kyle Gibson, Bal
|10,000,000
|(tie) Ke'Bryan Hayes, Pit
|10,000,000
|(tie) Kiké Hernández, Bos
|10,000,000
|(tie) Yusei Kikuchi, Tor
|10,000,000
|(tie) Craig Kimbrel, Phi
|10,000,000
|(tie) Corey Kluber, Bos
|10,000,000
|(tie) J.D. Martinez, LAD
|10,000,000
|(tie) Nick Martinez, SD
|10,000,000
|(tie) Jordan Montgomery, StL
|10,000,000
|(tie) Drew Pomeranz, SD
|10,000,000
|(tie) David Robertson, NYM
|10,000,000
|(tie) Robert Suarez, SD
|10,000,000
|(tie) Christian Vázquez, Min
|10,000,000
|(tie) Kolten Wong, Sea
|10,000,000
|159, Gleyber Torres, NYY
|9,950,000
|160, Daniel Bard, Col
|9,500,000
|(tie) Eduardo Escobar, NYM
|9,500,000
|(tie) Luis Robert Jr., WSox
|9,500,000
|163, Brandon Belt, Tor
|9,300,000
|164, Paul DeJong, StL
|9,166,667
|165, Alex Cobb, SF
|9,000,000
|(tie) Joe Kelly, WSox
|9,000,000
|(tie) Kevin Kiermaier, Tor
|9,000,000
|(tie) Ryan McMahon, Col
|9,000,000
|(tie) Taylor Rogers, SF
|9,000,000
|(tie) Eddie Rosario, Atl
|9,000,000
|171, Willy Adames, Mil
|8,700,000
|172, Andrew Benintendi, WSox
|8,600,000
|173, Brandon Drury, LAA
|8,500,000
|(tie) Zack Greinke, KC
|8,500,000
|(tie) Merrill Kelly, Ari
|8,500,000
|(tie) Max Kepler, Min
|8,500,000
|(tie) Michael Lorenzen, Det
|8,500,000
|(tie) Jordan Lyles, KC
|8,500,000
|179, Gio Urshela, LAA
|8,400,000
|180, Matt Barnes, Fla
|8,375,000
|181, Justin Turner, Bos
|8,300,000
|182, Jesse Winker, Mil
|8,250,000
|183, Walker Buehler, LAD
|8,025,000
|184, Mike Clevinger, WSox
|8,000,000
|(tie) Travis d'Arnaud, Atl
|8,000,000
|(tie) Chris Flexen, Sea
|8,000,000
|(tie) Adam Frazier, Bal
|8,000,000
|(tie) Kendall Graveman, WSox
|8,000,000
|(tie) Mitch Haniger, SF
|8,000,000
|(tie) Rich Hill, Pit
|8,000,000
|(tie) Chris Martin, Bos
|8,000,000
|(tie) Omar Narváez, NYM
|8,000,000
|(tie) Hector Neris, Hou
|8,000,000
|(tie) Drew Smyly, Cubs
|8,000,000
|(tie) Blake Treinen, LAD
|8,000,000
|196, Yordan Alvarez, Hou
|7,833,333
|197, Amed Rosario, Cle
|7,800,000
|198, Jurickson Profar, Col
|7,710,778
|199, Matt Moore, LAA
|7,550,000
|200, C.J. Cron, Col
|7,500,000
|(tie) Hunter Dozier, KC
|7,500,000
|(tie) Aaron Loup, LAA
|7,500,000
|(tie) Seth Lugo, SD
|7,500,000
|(tie) Tyler Mahle, Min
|7,500,000
|(tie) Frankie Montas, NYY
|7,500,000
|(tie) Jorge Polanco, Min
|7,500,000
|(tie) Jonathan Schoop, Det
|7,500,000
|(tie) Matt Strahm, Phi
|7,500,000
|(tie) Michael Wacha, SD
|7,500,000
|210, Anthony Santander, Bal
|7,400,000
|211, Antonio Senzatela, Col
|7,250,000
|212, Ozzie Albies, Atl
|7,000,000
|(tie) Adam Duvall, Bos
|7,000,000
|(tie) Ha-Seong Kim, SD
|7,000,000
|(tie) Trey Mancini, Cubs
|7,000,000
|(tie) Manuel Margot, Tam
|7,000,000
|(tie) Trevor May, Oak
|7,000,000
|(tie) AJ Pollock, Sea
|7,000,000
|(tie) Max Stassi, LAA
|7,000,000
|(tie) Ryan Tepera, LAA
|7,000,000
|221, Fernando Tatis Jr., SD
|6,923,963
|222, Framber Valdez, Hou
|6,800,000
|223, Carlos Estévez, LAA
|6,750,000
|(tie) Marco Gonzales, Sea
|6,750,000
|(tie) Whit Merrifield, Tor
|6,750,000
|(tie) Bryan Reynolds, Pit
|6,750,000
|227, Carlos Santana, Pit
|6,725,000
|228, Adam Ottavino, NYM
|6,647,002
|229, Matt Carpenter, SD
|6,500,000
|(tie) Aledmys Diaz, Oak
|6,500,000
|(tie) Wilmer Flores, SF
|6,500,000
|(tie) Daniel Hudson, LAD
|6,500,000
|(tie) David Peralta, LAD
|6,500,000
|(tie) Jean Segura, Fla
|6,500,000
|(tie) Christian Walker, Ari
|6,500,000
|236, Sandy Alcantara, Fla
|6,300,000
|(tie) Alex Verdugo, Bos
|6,300,000
|238, Jeff McNeil, NYM
|6,250,000
|239, Julio Rodríguez, Sea
|6,185,714
|240, Luis Arraez, Fla
|6,100,000
|(tie) Mike Yastrzemski, SF
|6,100,000
|242, Johnny Cueto, Fla
|6,000,000
|(tie) Yandy Díaz, Tam
|6,000,000
|(tie) David Fletcher, LAA
|6,000,000
|(tie) Yan Gomes, Cubs
|6,000,000
|(tie) Isiah Kiner-Falefa, NYY
|6,000,000
|(tie) José Leclerc, Tex
|6,000,000
|(tie) Mark Melancon, Ari
|6,000,000
|(tie) Wil Myers, Cin
|6,000,000
|(tie) Tommy Pham, NYM
|6,000,000
|(tie) Joey Wendle, Fla
|6,000,000
|(tie) Trevor Williams, Was
|6,000,000
|(tie) Kirby Yates, Atl
|6,000,000
|(tie) Mike Zunino, Cle
|6,000,000
|255, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Ari
|5,828,571
|256, Brad Keller, KC
|5,775,000
|257, Tommy Kahnle, NYY
|5,750,000
|258, Dylan Cease, WSox
|5,700,000
|259, Zac Gallen, Ari
|5,600,000
|260, Kyle Farmer, Min
|5,585,000
|261, Cal Quantrill, Cle
|5,550,000
|262, Andrew Chafin, Ari
|5,500,000
|(tie) Elias Díaz, Col
|5,500,000
|(tie) Yimi García, Tor
|5,500,000
|265, Pablo López, Min
|5,450,000
|266, Jack Flaherty, StL
|5,400,000
|267, Tyler Glasnow, Tam
|5,350,000
|(tie) Nick Pivetta, Bos
|5,350,000
|269, Scott Barlow, KC
|5,300,000
|270, Brandon Lowe, Tam
|5,250,000
|(tie) Will Smith, LAD
|5,250,000
|272, Eric Lauer, Mil
|5,075,000
|273, Jeimer Candelario, Was
|5,000,000
|(tie) Michael Harris II, Atl
|5,000,000
|(tie) Austin Hedges, Pit
|5,000,000
|(tie) Pierce Johnson, Col
|5,000,000
|(tie) Dinelson Lamet, Col
|5,000,000
|(tie) Martín Maldonado, Hou
|5,000,000
|(tie) Andrew McCutchen, Pit
|5,000,000
|(tie) Collin McHugh, Atl
|5,000,000
|(tie) Kyle Tucker, Hou
|5,000,000
|282, Tyler O'Neill, StL
|4,950,000
|(tie) Rowdy Tellez, Mil
|4,950,000
|284, Giovanny Gallegos, StL
|4,750,000
|285, Harrison Bader, NYY
|4,700,000
|(tie) Zach Davies, Ari
|4,700,000
|(tie) Luis Urías, Mil
|4,700,000
|288, Ji Man Choi, Pit
|4,650,000
|289, Logan Webb, SF
|4,600,000
|290, Jordan Romano, Tor
|4,537,500
|291, Jace Peterson, Oak
|4,500,000
|(tie) Manny Piña, Oak
|4,500,000
|(tie) Brooks Raley, NYM
|4,500,000
|(tie) Michael A. Taylor, Min
|4,500,000
|295, Austin Meadows, Det
|4,300,000
|296, A.J. Minter, Atl
|4,287,500
|297, Carson Kelly, Ari
|4,275,000
|298, Miguel Rojas, LAD
|4,250,000
|299, Jake Cronenworth, SD
|4,225,000
|300, J.D. Davis, SF
|4,210,000
|301, Garrett Cooper, Fla
|4,200,000
|(tie) Tommy Edman, StL
|4,200,000
|303, Randy Arozarena, Tam
|4,150,000
|304, Ty France, Sea
|4,100,000
|(tie) Cedric Mullins, Bal
|4,100,000
|(tie) Paul Sewald, Sea
|4,100,000
|(tie) Lou Trivino, NYY
|4,100,000
|308, Nathaniel Lowe, Tex
|4,050,000
|309, Michael Fulmer, Cubs
|4,000,000
|(tie) Evan Longoria, Ari
|4,000,000
|(tie) Brad Miller, Tex
|4,000,000
|(tie) Sean Murphy, Atl
|4,000,000
|(tie) James Paxton, Bos
|4,000,000
|(tie) Jeffrey Springs, Tam
|4,000,000
|315, Bo Bichette, Tor
|3,933,333
|316, Gregory Soto, Phi
|3,925,000
|317, Dylan Floro, Fla
|3,900,000
|(tie) Mitch Garver, Tex
|3,900,000
|319, Aaron Bummer, WSox
|3,750,000
|(tie) Aroldis Chapman, KC
|3,750,000
|(tie) Luis García, SD
|3,750,000
|322, Freddy Peralta, Mil
|3,734,960
|323, Tony Kemp, Oak
|3,725,000
|324, Nicky Lopez, KC
|3,700,000
|325, Pete Fairbanks, Tam
|3,666,666
|326, Reynaldo López, WSox
|3,625,000
|327, Adrian Houser, Mil
|3,600,000
|(tie) Ryne Stanek, Hou
|3,600,000
|329, Ramón Laureano, Oak
|3,550,000
|330, Jorge López, Min
|3,525,000
|331, Brian Anderson, Mil
|3,500,000
|(tie) Austin Barnes, LAD
|3,500,000
|(tie) Richard Bleier, Bos
|3,500,000
|(tie) Miguel Castro, Ari
|3,500,000
|(tie) Jake Diekman, WSox
|3,500,000
|(tie) Danny Jansen, Tor
|3,500,000
|(tie) Wade Miley, Mil
|3,500,000
|(tie) Emilio Pagán, Min
|3,500,000
|339, José Alvarado, Phi
|3,450,000
|340, Cristian Javier, Hou
|3,400,000
|341, Josh Naylor, Cle
|3,350,000
|(tie) Wandy Peralta, NYY
|3,350,000
|(tie) Jacob Stallings, Fla
|3,350,000
|(tie) Devin Williams, Mil
|3,350,000
|345, Clay Holmes, NYY
|3,300,000
|346, Tucker Barnhart, Cubs
|3,250,000
|(tie) Shintaro Fujinami, Oak
|3,250,000
|(tie) Tony Gonsolin, LAD
|3,250,000
|349, Nestor Cortes, NYY
|3,200,000
|(tie) Austin Hays, Bal
|3,200,000
|(tie) Austin Slater, SF
|3,200,000
|352, Trent Grisham, SD
|3,175,000
|353, Adam Cimber, Tor
|3,150,000
|(tie) Vince Velasquez, Pit
|3,150,000
|355, Kenta Maeda, Min
|3,125,000
|356, Daulton Varsho, Tor
|3,050,000
|357, Adalberto Mondesi, Bos
|3,045,000
|358, José Urquidy, Hou
|3,025,000
|359, Jesús Aguilar, Oak
|3,000,000
|(tie) Elvis Andrus, WSox
|3,000,000
|(tie) Anthony Bass, Tor
|3,000,000
|(tie) Mychal Givens, Bal
|3,000,000
|(tie) Luke Jackson, SF
|3,000,000
|(tie) Kevin Pillar, Atl
|3,000,000
|(tie) Drew Rucinski, Oak
|3,000,000
|(tie) Brent Suter, Col
|3,000,000
|(tie) José Ureña, Col
|3,000,000
|(tie) Drew VerHagen, StL
|3,000,000
|(tie) Ryan Yarbrough, KC
|3,000,000
|370, John Means, Bal
|2,975,000
|371, Diego Castillo, Sea
|2,950,000
|(tie) Zach Plesac, Cle
|2,950,000
|(tie) Brady Singer, KC
|2,950,000
|(tie) Ranger Suárez, Phi
|2,950,000
|375, Myles Straw, Cle
|2,900,000
|376, Tanner Scott, Fla
|2,825,000
|377, Cavan Biggio, Tor
|2,800,000
|(tie) Victor Caratini, Mil
|2,800,000
|(tie) Jakob Junis, SF
|2,800,000
|(tie) Chris Stratton, StL
|2,800,000
|381, Joe Jiménez, Atl
|2,765,000
|382, Patrick Sandoval, LAA
|2,750,000
|(tie) Taylor Ward, LAA
|2,750,000
|384, Brendan Rodgers, Col
|2,700,000
|385, Kevin Newman, Cin
|2,662,500
|386, Luis Cessa, Cin
|2,650,000
|(tie) Amir Garrett, KC
|2,650,000
|(tie) Jared Walsh, LAA
|2,650,000
|389, Aaron Civale, Cle
|2,600,000
|(tie) Domingo Germán, NYY
|2,600,000
|391, Josh Rojas, Ari
|2,575,000
|392, Phil Maton, Hou
|2,550,000
|393, Nico Hoerner, Cubs
|2,525,000
|394, Curt Casali, Cin
|2,500,000
|(tie) Seranthony Domínguez, Phi
|2,500,000
|(tie) Jarlín García, Pit
|2,500,000
|(tie) Scott McGough, Ari
|2,500,000
|(tie) Chris Paddack, Min
|2,500,000
|(tie) Roberto Pérez, SF
|2,500,000
|400, Wander Franco, Tam
|2,454,545
|401, Jesus Luzardo, Fla
|2,450,000
|402, Mitch Keller, Pit
|2,437,500
|403, Caleb Thielbar, Min
|2,400,000
|404, Jose Trevino, NYY
|2,360,000
|405, Austin Nola, SD
|2,350,000
|406, Kyle Finnegan, Was
|2,325,000
|(tie) Victor Robles, Was
|2,325,000
|408, Orlando Arcia, Atl
|2,300,000
|(tie) John Brebbia, SF
|2,300,000
|(tie) Luis Rengifo, LAA
|2,300,000
|411, José Cisnero, Det
|2,287,500
|412, JT Brubaker, Pit
|2,275,000
|413, Jonathan Loáisiga, NYY
|2,262,500
|414, Corey Dickerson, Was
|2,250,000
|(tie) Carl Edwards Jr., Was
|2,250,000
|(tie) Thairo Estrada, SF
|2,250,000
|(tie) Chad Green, Tor
|2,250,000
|(tie) Ian Kennedy, Tex
|2,250,000
|419, Kris Bubic, KC
|2,200,000
|(tie) Harold Ramírez, Tam
|2,200,000
|(tie) Lane Thomas, Was
|2,200,000
|422, Francisco Mejía, Tam
|2,155,000
|423, Ryan Helsley, StL
|2,150,000
|(tie) Spencer Turnbull, Det
|2,150,000
|425, Jon Berti, Fla
|2,100,000
|(tie) Santiago Espinal, Tor
|2,100,000
|(tie) Tim Mayza, Tor
|2,100,000
|428, Dylan Moore, Sea
|2,083,333
|429, Andrew Kittredge, Tam
|2,075,000
|430, Michael Kopech, WSox
|2,050,000
|431, Christian Arroyo, Bos
|2,000,000
|(tie) Brad Boxberger, Cubs
|2,000,000
|(tie) Ryan Brasier, Bos
|2,000,000
|(tie) Robbie Grossman, Tex
|2,000,000
|(tie) Josh Harrison, Phi
|2,000,000
|(tie) Chad Kuhl, Was
|2,000,000
|(tie) Jorge Mateo, Bal
|2,000,000
|(tie) Franmil Reyes, KC
|2,000,000
|(tie) Dominic Smith, Was
|2,000,000
|(tie) Donovan Solano, Min
|2,000,000
|(tie) Raimel Tapia, Bos
|2,000,000
|(tie) Luke Voit, Mil
|2,000,000
|(tie) Luke Weaver, Cin
|2,000,000
|444, Nick Senzel, Cin
|1,950,000
|445, Paul Blackburn, Oak
|1,900,000
|(tie) Emmanuel Clase, Cle
|1,900,000
|447, Tyler Alexander, Det
|1,875,000
|448, Matt Bush, Mil
|1,850,000
|(tie) Tim Hill, SD
|1,850,000
|(tie) Austin Voth, Bal
|1,850,000
|451, Jordan Hicks, StL
|1,837,500
|452, Willi Castro, Min
|1,800,000
|453, Jason Adam, Tam
|1,775,000
|454, Tommy Hunter, NYM
|1,750,000
|(tie) Robert Stephenson, Pit
|1,750,000
|456, Buck Farmer, Cin
|1,725,000
|457, Andrés Muñoz, Sea
|1,687,500
|458, Dustin May, LAD
|1,675,000
|(tie) Tyler Rogers, SF
|1,675,000
|460, Austin Gomber, Col
|1,650,000
|461, Corbin Carroll, Ari
|1,625,000
|(tie) Tom Murphy, Sea
|1,625,000
|463, Kyle Lewis, Ari
|1,610,000
|464, Luis Guillorme, NYM
|1,600,000
|(tie) Elieser Hernández, NYM
|1,600,000
|(tie) Tomás Nido, NYM
|1,600,000
|467, Andrés Giménez, Cle
|1,571,429
|468, Lucas Luetge, Atl
|1,550,000
|469, Yency Almonte, LAD
|1,500,000
|(tie) Matt Duffy, KC
|1,500,000
|(tie) Jeurys Familia, Oak
|1,500,000
|(tie) Brad Hand, Col
|1,500,000
|(tie) James Karinchak, Cle
|1,500,000
|(tie) Shelby Miller, LAD
|1,500,000
|(tie) Tanner Rainey, Was
|1,500,000
|(tie) Trevor Richards, Tor
|1,500,000
|(tie) Joely Rodriguez, Bos
|1,500,000
|(tie) Will Smith, Tex
|1,500,000
|(tie) Dillon Tate, Bal
|1,500,000
|(tie) Daniel Vogelbach, NYM
|1,500,000
|481, Taylor Hearn, Tex
|1,462,500
|(tie) Kyle Higashioka, NYY
|1,462,500
|483, Trayce Thompson, LAD
|1,450,000
|484, Mike Brosseau, Mil
|1,400,000
|(tie) Mauricio Dubón, Hou
|1,400,000
|(tie) Tim Locastro, NYM
|1,400,000
|487, Jalen Beeks, Tam
|1,375,000
|(tie) Keibert Ruiz, Was
|1,375,000
|(tie) LaMonte Wade Jr., SF
|1,375,000
|490, Christian Bethancourt, Tam
|1,350,000
|(tie) Trevor Stephan, Cle
|1,350,000
|492, Hanser Alberto, WSox
|1,300,000
|(tie) Harold Castro, Col
|1,300,000
|(tie) Michael King, NYY
|1,300,000
|(tie) Evan Phillips, LAD
|1,300,000
|(tie) Drew Smith, NYM
|1,300,000
|497, Brett Martin, Tex
|1,275,000
|498, Lucas Sims, Cin
|1,267,500
|499, Matt Beaty, SF
|1,250,000
|(tie) David Dahl, SD
|1,250,000
|(tie) Cam Gallagher, Cle
|1,250,000
|(tie) Yuli Gurriel, Fla
|1,250,000
|(tie) Travis Jankowski, Tex
|1,250,000
|(tie) Jake Lamb, LAA
|1,250,000
|(tie) Chasen Shreve, Det
|1,250,000
|(tie) Erik Swanson, Tor
|1,250,000
|(tie) Garrett Whitlock, Bos
|1,250,000
|508, Brusdar Graterol, LAD
|1,225,000
|(tie) Nick Madrigal, Cubs
|1,225,000
|(tie) Reese McGuire, Bos
|1,225,000
|511, Shawn Armstrong, Tam
|1,200,000
|(tie) Aaron Ashby, Mil
|1,200,000
|(tie) Jesse Chavez, Atl
|1,200,000
|(tie) Trevor Gott, Sea
|1,200,000
|(tie) Tyler Kinley, Col
|1,200,000
|(tie) Tyler Matzek, Atl
|1,200,000
|(tie) Jimmy Nelson, LAD
|1,200,000
|(tie) Brett Phillips, LAA
|1,200,000
|(tie) Rob Refsnyder, Bos
|1,200,000
|(tie) Luis Torrens, Cubs
|1,200,000
|521, Luke Maile, Cin
|1,175,000
|(tie) Colin Poche, Tam
|1,175,000
|523, Scott Alexander, SF
|1,150,000
|(tie) Taylor Clarke, KC
|1,150,000
|(tie) Alex Young, Cin
|1,150,000
|526, Ty Blach, Col
|1,100,000
|(tie) Caleb Ferguson, LAD
|1,100,000
|(tie) Andrew Knizner, StL
|1,100,000
|529, Jaime Barria, LAA
|1,050,000
|530, Hoby Milner, Mil
|1,025,000
|(tie) Duane Underwood Jr., Pit
|1,025,000
|532, Ehire Adrianza, Atl
|1,000,000
|(tie) Michael Chavis, Was
|1,000,000
|(tie) Franchy Cordero, NYY
|1,000,000
|(tie) Danny Coulombe, Bal
|1,000,000
|(tie) Nelson Cruz, SD
|1,000,000
|(tie) Adam Engel, SD
|1,000,000
|(tie) Derek Law, Cin
|1,000,000
|(tie) Erasmo Ramírez, Was
|1,000,000
|(tie) Alex Reyes, LAD
|1,000,000
|(tie) Edwin Ríos, Cubs
|1,000,000
|(tie) Dennis Santana, NYM
|1,000,000
|(tie) Spencer Strider, Atl
|1,000,000
|(tie) Ryan Thompson, Tam
|1,000,000
|(tie) Jason Vosler, Cin
|1,000,000
|(tie) Trey Wingenter, Det
|1,000,000