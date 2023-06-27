Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)
Sports

Tigers starter Matthew Boyd and reliever Will Vest leave early in Texas with discomfort

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd (48) leaves a baseball game during the first inning against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Monday, June 26, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
1 of 2 | 

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd (48) leaves a baseball game during the first inning against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Monday, June 26, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Monday, June 26, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
2 of 2 | 

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Monday, June 26, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd departed with left elbow discomfort after throwing only 15 pitches against the Texas Rangers on Monday night, and reliever Will Vest then left with right knee discomfort an inning later.

Boyd left the mound with a trainer after several minutes consulting with him before manager A.J. Hinch took the ball away from the left-hander, who at one point in the conversation pointed at his arm.

Marcus Semien hit a leadoff homer for the Rangers before Boyd struck out Corey Seager and Josh Jung. Boyd then had a 2-0 count on Adolis Garcia. He got checked on after throwing a pitch over the head of catcher Jake Rogers.

Vest replaced Boyd and struck out Garcia on three pitches to end the first inning. After giving up a leadoff double in the second and striking out two batters, Vest hopped awkwardly after his follow-through on a 1-1 pitch to Ezequiel Duran.

The trainer and Hinch again went out to the mound and Vest, who had thrown 17 pitches, was visibly uncomfortable when he tried to stretch out and throw a warmup pitch.

Mason Englert took over for Vest and struck out Duran to end the inning.

Detroit currently has nine pitchers on the injured list.

