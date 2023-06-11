Counsell missing Brewers’ game Sunday to attend son’s high school graduation

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell, right, speaks with umpire DJ Reyburn during a stoppage in play in the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Friday, June 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brewers manager Craig Counsell missed Sunday’s game against the Oakland Athletics to attend his son’s high school graduation.

Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy managed in Counsell’s place. Murphy had a 42-54 record as the San Diego Padres’ interim manager for the final 96 games of the 2015 season after Bud Black was fired.

The game counbted toward Counsell’s managerial record.

Jack Counsell, who will play baseball at the University of Michigan next year, was graduating from Whitefish Bay (Wisconsin) High School. His older brother, Brady, already is playing Big Ten baseball for Minnesota.(backslash)

Milwaukee was trying to avoid getting swept by the Athletics, who have the worst record in the major leagues but had won four straight games. The Athletics hadn’t won as many as five straight within the same season since September 2021.

