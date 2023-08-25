Donald Trump’s mugshot
MLB Calendar

By The Associated Press
 
Aug. 31 — Last day to be in organization to be postseason eligible.

Sept. 1 — Active rosters expand to 28 players.

Oct. 1 — Regular season ends.

Oct. 3-5 — Wild Card Series.

Oct. 7-14 — Division Series.

Oct. 15-24 — League Championship Series

Oct. 27-Nov. 4 — World Series.

November TBA — Last day for club to make a qualifying offer to an eligible former player who became a free agent, fifth day after World Series, 5 p.m. EST.

Nov 7-9 — General managers meetings, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Nov. 14-16 — Owners meetings, Arlington, Texas.

Nov. 14 — Last day for player to accept a qualifying offer, 4 p.m. EST.

Nov. 17 — Last day for teams to offer 2024 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

Dec. 3 — Hall of Fame Contemporary Baseball/Managers-Umpires-Executives Committee vote announced, Nashville, Tenn.

Dec. 3-6 — Winter meetings, Nashville, Tenn.

Dec. 5 — 2024 amateur draft lottery, Nashville, Tenn.

Dec. 6 — Winter meeting draft, Nashville, Tenn.

Dec. 15 — International signing period closes, 5 p.m. EST.

2024

Jan. 12 — Salary arbitration figures exchanged.

Jan. 15 — International signing period opens, 9 a.m. EST.

Jan. 29-Feb. 16 — Salary arbitration hearings, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Feb. 13 — Voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players.

Feb. 18 — Voluntary reporting date for other players.

Feb. 23 — Mandatory reporting date.

March 1-10 — Period for renewing contracts of unsigned players on 40-man rosters.

March 20-21 — Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego at Seoul, South Korea.

March 28 — Opening day for all other teams, active rosters reduced to 26 players.

April 27-28 — Houston vs. Colorado at Mexico City.

June 8-9 — New York Mets vs. Philadelphia at London.

June 20 — St. Louis vs. San Francisco at Birmingham, Ala.

July 13 — Futures Game, Arlington, Texas.

July 14-16 — Amateur draft, Arlington, Texas.

July 15 — Home Run Derby, Arlington, Texas.

July 16 — All-Star Game, Arlington, Texas.

Aug. 18 — New York Yankees vs. Detroit at Williamsport, Pa.

Aug. 31 — Last day to be in organization to be postseason eligible.

Sept. 29 — Regular season ends.

