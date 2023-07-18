A car is buried in flood debris from recent storms and flooding on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Sports

MLB Calendar

July 23 — Hall of Fame induction ceremonies, Cooperstown, N.Y.

July 25 — Deadline for drafted players to sign, except for players who have exhausted college eligibility, 5 p.m. EDT.

Aug. 1 — Last day during the season to trade a player, 6 p.m. EDT.

Aug. 20 — Philadelphia vs. Washington at Williamsport, Pa.

Aug. 31 — Last day to be in organization to be postseason eligible.

Sept. 1 — Active rosters expand to 28 players.

Oct. 1 — Regular season ends.

November TBA — Last day for club to make a qualifying offer to an eligible former player who became a free agent, fifth day after World Series, 5 p.m. EST.

Nov 7-9 — General managers meetings, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Nov. 14-16 — Owners meetings, Arlington, Texas.

Nov. 14 — Last day for player to accept a qualifying offer, 4 p.m. EST.

Nov. 17 — Last day for teams to offer 2024 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

Dec. 3 — Hall of Fame Contemporary Baseball/Managers-Umpires-Executives Committee vote announced, Nashville, Tenn.

Dec. 3-6 — Winter meetings, Nashville, Tenn.

Dec. 5 — 2024 amateur draft lottery, Nashville, Tenn.

Dec. 6 — Winter meeting draft, Nashville, Tenn.

Dec. 15 — International signing period closes, 5 p.m. EST.

2024

Jan. 12 — Salary arbitration figures exchanged.

Jan. 15 — International signing period opens, 9 a.m. EST.

Jan. 29-Feb. 16 — Salary arbitration hearings, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Feb. 13 — Voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players.

Feb. 18 — Voluntary reporting date for other players.

Feb. 23 — Mandatory reporting date.

March 1-10 — Period for renewing contracts of unsigned players on 40-man rosters.

March 20-21 — Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego at Seoul, South Korea.

March 28 — Opening day for all other teams, active rosters reduced to 26 players.

April 27 — Houston vs. Colorado at Mexico City.

June 8-9 — New York Mets vs. Philadelphia at London.

June 20 — St. Louis vs. San Francisco at Birmingham, Ala.

July 13 — Futures Game, Arlington, Texas.

July 14-16 — Amateur draft, Arlington, Texas.

July 15 — Home Run Derby, Arlington, Texas.

July 16 — All-Star Game, Arlington, Texas.

Aug. 31 — Last day to be in organization to be postseason eligible.

Sept. 29 — Regular season ends.

