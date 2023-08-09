MLB Calendar

Dennis Willard, spokesperson for One Person One Vote, celebrates the results of the election during a watch party Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio voters have resoundingly rejected a Republican-backed measure that would have made it more difficult to pass abortion protections. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio rejects Issue 1 in special election
FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of "P-Valley," June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photos by Amy Harris, left, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, people carry a wounded person from a damaged building after Russian missile strikes in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP Photo)
Russia-Ukraine war
Willie Perry, known as DJ Casper, poses for a photo, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 in Chicago. Willie Perry Jr., a Chicago disc jockey known as “DJ Casper” and creator of the iconic “Cha Cha Slide” dance, has died. He was 58. Perry was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, and his wife confirmed his death Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 in a statement to WLS-TV. (James Foster/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
DJ Casper, creator of ‘Cha Cha Slide,’ dies at 58
Lottery forms are shown, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion, making it the third-largest ever ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Historic Mega Millions jackpot
By The Associated Press
 
Aug. 20 — Philadelphia vs. Washington at Williamsport, Pa.

Aug. 31 — Last day to be in organization to be postseason eligible.

Sept. 1 — Active rosters expand to 28 players.

Oct. 1 — Regular season ends.

FILE - Two women hug at a memorial at the entrance to The Covenant School on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 unveiled a sweeping list of public safety issues he wants lawmakers to address during an upcoming special session prompted by a shocking Nashville school shooting earlier this year that resulted in the deaths of three children and three adults. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)
Tennessee governor outlines agenda for special session in wake of Nashville school shooting
IndyCar drivers race across the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge at the start of the Music City Grand Prix auto race Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Linus Lindqvist returns to Meyer Shank Racing for Indy’s second road course race of season
Box trailers are seen at Yellow Corp. trucking facility Monday, July 31, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. The troubled trucking company is shutting down and filing for bankruptcy, the Teamsters said Monday. An official bankruptcy filing is expected any day for Yellow, after years of financial struggles and growing debt. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Trucking giant Yellow Corp. declares bankruptcy after years of financial struggles

Oct. 3-5 — Wild Card Series.

Oct. 7-14 — Division Series.

Oct. 15-24 — League Championship Series

Oct. 27-Nov. 4 — World Series.

November TBA — Last day for club to make a qualifying offer to an eligible former player who became a free agent, fifth day after World Series, 5 p.m. EST.

Nov 7-9 — General managers meetings, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Nov. 14-16 — Owners meetings, Arlington, Texas.

Nov. 14 — Last day for player to accept a qualifying offer, 4 p.m. EST.

Nov. 17 — Last day for teams to offer 2024 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

Dec. 3 — Hall of Fame Contemporary Baseball/Managers-Umpires-Executives Committee vote announced, Nashville, Tenn.

Dec. 3-6 — Winter meetings, Nashville, Tenn.

Dec. 5 — 2024 amateur draft lottery, Nashville, Tenn.

Dec. 6 — Winter meeting draft, Nashville, Tenn.

Dec. 15 — International signing period closes, 5 p.m. EST.

2024

Jan. 12 — Salary arbitration figures exchanged.

Jan. 15 — International signing period opens, 9 a.m. EST.

Jan. 29-Feb. 16 — Salary arbitration hearings, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Feb. 13 — Voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players.

Feb. 18 — Voluntary reporting date for other players.

Feb. 23 — Mandatory reporting date.

March 1-10 — Period for renewing contracts of unsigned players on 40-man rosters.

March 20-21 — Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego at Seoul, South Korea.

March 28 — Opening day for all other teams, active rosters reduced to 26 players.

April 27-28 — Houston vs. Colorado at Mexico City.

June 8-9 — New York Mets vs. Philadelphia at London.

June 20 — St. Louis vs. San Francisco at Birmingham, Ala.

July 13 — Futures Game, Arlington, Texas.

July 14-16 — Amateur draft, Arlington, Texas.

July 15 — Home Run Derby, Arlington, Texas.

July 16 — All-Star Game, Arlington, Texas.

Aug. 31 — Last day to be in organization to be postseason eligible.

Sept. 29 — Regular season ends.

