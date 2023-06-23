Diamond Sports wants to get out of its broadcast agreement with the Diamondbacks

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
Sports

Diamond Sports wants to get out of its broadcast agreement with the Diamondbacks

FILE - A Bally Sports logo is on a dugout wall during a spring training baseball game at Roger Dean Stadium, March 4, 2023, in Jupiter, Fla. Major League Baseball will take over broadcasts of San Diego Padres games beginning Wednesday, May 31. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, FIle)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - A Bally Sports logo is on a dugout wall during a spring training baseball game at Roger Dean Stadium, March 4, 2023, in Jupiter, Fla. Major League Baseball will take over broadcasts of San Diego Padres games beginning Wednesday, May 31. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, FIle)
A microphone belonging to a field reporter for the San Diego Padres sits on top of audio cables during a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Padres, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Miami. Major League Baseball took over broadcasts of the Padres' games Wednesday. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
2 of 2 | 

A microphone belonging to a field reporter for the San Diego Padres sits on top of audio cables during a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Padres, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Miami. Major League Baseball took over broadcasts of the Padres’ games Wednesday. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
 
Share

PHOENIX (AP) — Diamond Sports is seeking to get out of its broadcast agreement with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Diamond Sports, which owns 19 regional sports networks under the Bally Sports banner, made the request in an emergency motion filed Thursday in federal bankruptcy court. Judge Christopher Lopez in Houston will consider it on June 29.

Diamond Sports has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in Texas since March. The company said in a financial filing last fall that it had debt of $8.67 billion.

Other news
Tampa Bay Rays' Luke Raley, and Wander Franco (5) celebrate after scoring on a double hit by Josh Lowe during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Josh Lowe hits 2-out, 2-run double in 9th in the Rays’ 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks
Josh Lowe hit a two-out, two-run double in the ninth inning in the Tampa Bay Rays’ 3-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night.
FILE - A Bally Sports logo is on a dugout wall during a spring training baseball game at Roger Dean Stadium, March 4, 2023, in Jupiter, Fla. Major League Baseball will take over broadcasts of San Diego Padres games beginning Wednesday, May 31. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, FIle)
Diamond Sports, Arizona Diamondbacks postpone court hearing scheduled for Thursday
Diamond Sports and the Arizona Diamondbacks have postponed their federal bankruptcy court hearing scheduled for Thursday.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll connects for a three-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Carroll and Walker hit back-to-back homers to spark the Diamondbacks past the Rays 8-4
Corbin Carroll and Christian Walker hit back-to-back homers in a five-run first, Evan Longoria also homered against his former team and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-4.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Diamondbacks put right-hander Merrill Kelly on 15-day injured list, send Joe Mantiply to Triple-A
Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly has been placed on the 15-day injured list with right calf inflammation.

On June 1, Lopez ordered Diamond Sports to pay the full value of its contracts to the Diamondbacks, Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers. Those payments are due July 1.

Diamond has only made payments to the Rangers. The Guardians and Twins are still awaiting a decision.

The Diamondbacks signed a 20-year, $1.5 billion contract with Fox Sports Networks in 2015. Diamond Sports Group and Sinclair Broadcast Group bought the regional sports networks from The Walt Disney Co. for nearly $10 billion in 2019. Disney was required by the Department of Justice to sell the networks for its acquisition of 21st Century Fox’s film and television assets to be approved.

Diamond Sports said in its latest filing that it loses significant amounts of money under the Diamondbacks agreement and that the deal “no longer fits” within its long-term plans.

The Diamondbacks are a part owner of Bally Sports Arizona. After years of struggling, the Diamondbacks are one of the surprise teams in baseball this season and are leading the NL West by 3 1/2 games.

If Lopez agrees to let Diamond out of the contract, Major League Baseball would take over production of Diamondbacks games. MLB took over the broadcasts of San Diego Padres games on May 31 after Diamond Sports missed a rights fees payment and let the grace period expire.

MLB set up a local media department during the offseason to prepare for taking over some teams’ games.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports