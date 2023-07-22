Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Sports

Grichuk’s go-ahead RBI single in the ninth rallies Rockies past Marlins 4-3

Colorado Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar (14) throws to first base on a hit by Miami Marlins' Jean Segura during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Colorado Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar (14) throws to first base on a hit by Miami Marlins’ Jean Segura during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Johnny Cueto aims a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Johnny Cueto aims a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chase Anderson (45) aims a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chase Anderson (45) aims a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Miami Marlins' Joey Wendle singles to left field during the second inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Miami Marlins’ Joey Wendle singles to left field during the second inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Miami Marlins' Jesus Sanchez reacts as a strike is called during the second inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Miami Marlins’ Jesus Sanchez reacts as a strike is called during the second inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

By ALANIS THAMES
 
MIAMI (AP) — Randal Grichuk hit a go-ahead RBI single in the ninth inning and the Colorado Rockies rallied from a an early three-run deficit to beat the Miami Marlins 4-3 Saturday.

Grichuk’s first hit of the game scored Ryan McMahon. He led off the inning with a single off reliever Tanner Scott (4-3) and went to second when pinch-hitter Elias Díaz was hit by a pitch.

Justin Lawrence pitched a scoreless ninth for his seventh save of the season.

The Marlins squandered a three-run lead built against starter Chase Anderson, who gave up seven hits, walked one and struck out six.

Nolan Jones tied it with a three-run homer off Miami reliever JT Chargois in the seventh. Starter Johnny Cueto had held Colorado scoreless to that point. Chargois entered with a runner on first and allowed a pinch-hit single to Díaz. Jones then sent Chargois’ next pitch 445 feet to right-center.

Colorado reliever Jake Bird worked around a Jon Berti leadoff single for a scoreless seventh. Daniel Bard struck out two in the eighth to pick up his fourth win in five decisions.

Cueto made his first start since April 3 when he strained his right biceps in his season opener and gave up hits on 81 pitches while striking out eight in six-plus innings. The 37-year-old right-hander had a setback in May when he sprained his right ankle during a minor league rehab start, but returned in relief last Sunday at Baltimore and worked three scoreless innings.

MLB-batting leader Luis Arraez hit a ground-rule double in the third and an RBI triple in the fifth that gave the Marlins a 2-0 lead. His batting average rose from .373 to .375.

Jorge Soler drove in Arraez on a sacrifice fly in the fifth that gave the Marlins a 3-0 lead.

Austin Wynns, batting ninth in Colorado’s order, doubled off Cueto in the third. The only other hit was a single by McMahon in the seventh.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland said his shoulder is moving well following his second bullpen session Saturday. He will throw a live bullpen soon and could return to the mound next weekend. Freeland has been on the 15-day injured list since dislocating his non-throwing shoulder diving for a ball on July 9. ... First baseman C.J. Cron was a late scratch with lower back stiffness. Michael Toglia replaced him.

UP NEXT

LHP Jesus Luzardo (8-5, 3.34) will start Sunday’s series finale for Miami. The Rockies hadn’t yet announced a starter. Manager Bud Black said it would depend on Saturday’s game.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports