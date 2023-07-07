This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Sports

Marlins sending rookie pitcher Eury Pérez back to minors after impressive MLB stint

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Eury Perez (39) aims a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By ALANIS THAMES
 
MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins are sending Eury Pérez back to the minor leagues after an impressive two-month stint in the majors.

The 20-year-old Pérez debuted in May as Miami’s youngest starting pitcher ever. Over 11 starts, the right-hander had a 5-3 record with a 2.36 ERA and 61 strikeouts. He had a poor outing against Atlanta on July 1, lasting one-third of an inning, giving up six runs and seven hits in an eventual 7-0 loss.

Marlins general manager Kim NG said Friday that with the starting rotation starting to get healthy — some are expected back from the injured list in the next week or so — optioning Pérez back to the minors gives the team a chance to rest him.

“You definitely feel for players when you have to send them out,” Ng said, “but he was a pro.”

The team has been careful with Pérez’s workload since he was called up on May 12. He hasn’t pitched more than six innings, and his 93 pitches in Thursday’s loss to St. Louis matched a season high.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports