Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. back on injured list, this time with oblique strain

Miami Marlins center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. catches a fly ball by Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II in the first inning during a baseball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)

By ALANIS THAMES
 
MIAMI (AP) — The Marlins placed outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left oblique strain one week after he returned from a separate injury.

Chisholm, who was the designated hitter in a loss to the Braves on Sunday, left in the sixth inning after appearing to show discomfort after striking out. He said he felt his oblique cramp on the follow through of the swinging strikeout.

Chisholm said Monday that his oblique “feels pretty good right now” as the team awaits the results of an MRI to determine the severity of the injury. He added that he doesn’t think it’s a tear.

“It’s not fun to see any player grab their side,” said Marlins manager Skip Schumaker before Monday’s game against St. Louis. “When you grab your side, for me it’s pretty deflating because I’ve pulled my oblique and had intercostal. So we’re hoping for a minimal injury — that he caught it in time and didn’t try to push through.”

The Marlins activated Chisholm from the injured list last week after he’d been sidelined for a month with a right toe turf injury.

He was 8 for 28 with two home runs and five RBIs in his six games back with the team in the series against Boston and Atlanta.

As a result of his injury, the Marlins selected the contract of outfielder Dane Meyers from Triple-A Jacksonville.

“It’s frustrating but I trust my teammates,” Chisholm said of going back on the injured list. “I trust the guys and I trust the staff that they made the right decision on who they’re bringing to replace me on the roster and help us keep winning.”

The Marlins enter a seven-game homestand with a 48-37 record and are 25-16 at home this season.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports