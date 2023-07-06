Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Russia-Ukraine war
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
Walt Nauta, left, a valet to former President Donald Trump who is charged with helping the ex-president hide classified documents the Justice Department wanted back, arrives for his arraignment along with defense attorney Stanley Woodward, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building in Miami, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Trump’s valet pleads not guilty
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner gestures during a news conference at HPD headquarters, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Houston, as he provides an update on the Rudy Farias case. Farias, who was reported missing as a teenager in 2015, returned home the next day but he and his mother deceived officers by giving false names over the ensuing eight years, police said Thursday. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Missing teen mystery takes a twist
FILE - Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Ricky Martin announces divorce
Sports

Marlins CF Jonathan Davis to have surgery on meniscus in right knee

Miami Marlins center fielder Jonathan Davis holds his knee after an injury during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Miami Marlins center fielder Jonathan Davis leaves the field on a cart after an injury during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
MIAMI (AP) — Marlins center fielder Jonathan Davis was to have surgery Thursday on his right knee after an MRI revealed a meniscus injury sustained

Miami placed Davis, 31, on the 10-day injured list Wednesday. Davis dived as he attempted to catch Tommy Edman’s deep drive with one out in the fifth inning Tuesday. He briefly had the ball in his glove but lost possession as he rolled on the warning track and immediately started favoring his knee.

The timeline for Davis return is three-to-six months, Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said.

The Marlins acquired Davis from Detroit on May 22, and he figured to get extended time in center field after starter Jazz Chisholm Jr. was placed on the injured list Monday because of a left oblique strain. Davis also stepped in for Chisholm while he was sidelined with a turf toe injury last month.

“I hate it for him. I hate it for us,” Schumaker said Thursday ahead of Miami’s series finale against the Cardinals. “He was a spark plug inside that clubhouse. Good dude. Came back to the big leagues and created a role for himself. He made his own bed as far as — he forced himself to play more and more because of the at bats he was taking. The defense was so good. That’s a huge hit for us.”

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports