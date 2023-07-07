Arenado homers, Cardinals pitchers blank Marlins to win 3-0 and avoid sweep

FILE - This image provided by Eisai in January 2023 shows vials and packaging for their medication, Leqembi. On Thursday, July 6, 2023, U.S. officials granted full approval to the closely watched Alzheimer’s drug, clearing the way for Medicare and other insurance plans to begin covering the treatment for people with the brain-robbing disease. (Eisai via AP, File)
Alzheimer’s drug gets full FDA approval
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Britney Spears and Wembanyama
This photo, taken in New York on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, show the logo for Meta's new app Threads, left, and that of Twitter. Meta is poised to unveil the new app that appears to mimic Twitter — a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk. A listing for the Threads app appeared on Apple's App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Patrick Wilson in Screen Gems' "Insidious: The Red Door." (Sony Pictures via AP)
‘Insidious: The Red Door’ movie review
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
US to provide Ukraine cluster munitions
Sports

Arenado homers, Cardinals pitchers blank Marlins to win 3-0 and avoid sweep

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) is congratulated by his teammates after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (22) aims a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Miami Marlins center fielder Dane Myers (54) watches as a hit by St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado (28) goes over the fence for a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson (3) steals second base as Miami Marlins shortstop Joey Wendle is late with the tag during the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Miami Marlins' Jean Segura (9) slides into second base as St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (16) is unable to tackle him during the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Eury Perez (39) listens to third baseman Jean Segura (9) as they gather on the mound during the second inningof a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Eury Perez (39) aims a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
By ALANIS THAMES
 
MIAMI (AP) — Nolan Arenado homered, Jack Flaherty pitched shutout ball for his second straight start and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Miami Marlins 3-0 on Thursday night to avoid a series sweep.

St. Louis dropped the first three games of the series. Two were one-run defeats, including a 10-9 walk-off loss Wednesday night.

Flaherty (6-5) struck out five, walked two and allowed nine hits. He also threw six scoreless innings against the New York Yankees on July 1 and has lowered his ERA from 4.95 to 4.27 in the two starts.

Chris Stratton replaced Flaherty at a season-high 111 pitches in the seventh after Miami loaded the bases on a pair of two-out singles and a walk. Stratton got Jesús Sánchez to hit into an inning-ending forceout.

Giovanny Gallegos pitched a 1-2-3 eighth. One night after his throwing error allowed a Marlins win, Jordan Hicks got three outs for his sixth save.

Miami was 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position through the first seven innings.

Marlins rookie Eury Pérez (5-3) struck out seven, walked two and gave up three hits in six innings. He was replaced by Dylan Floro after Pérez matched a season-high with 93 pitches. In his previous start on July 1, Pérez lasted just one-third of an inning against Atlanta, giving up six runs and seven hits in an eventual 7-0 loss.

Arenado’s two-out solo homer off Pérez in the sixth went 405 feet to right-center and put St. Louis ahead 1-0. It was Arenado’s 17th home run of the season and tied him with Nolan Gorman for the team lead.

Luis Arraez had his 12th three-hit game of the season and his first multi-hit game of the series. His MLB-leading average is .389.

Marlins rookie Dane Myers has a hit in each of his first three major league games, including multi-hit games on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Alec Burleson singled on a ground ball to right in the seventh, which scored Gorman and made it 2-0.

Gorman had a leadoff double in the seventh and drove in Lars Nootbaar in the eighth with a double.

Miami had 30 runs in the first three games of the series. That was after the Marlins managed seven runs in a three-game series against Atlanta.

ALL STARS

Arraez and designated hitter Jorge Soler were recognized pregame for their 2023 All-Star nods. Arraez will be the NL’s starting second baseman. Soler is tied for sixth in the league with 22 home runs.

ROSTER MOVE

The Cardinals optioned left-hander Matthew Liberatore to Triple-A Memphis and called up rookie right-hander Kyle Leahy from Memphis. Liberatore was lifted Wednesday night after giving up five hits, a walk and four runs against the first seven batters he faced.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: Tommy Edman had an MRI on his right wrist Thursday but came in as a defensive replacement in the eighth. Edman was a late scratch Wednesday after experiencing pain in his wrist during pregame batting practice, though he entered in the ninth as a defensive replacement. ... First baseman Paul Goldschmidt had the day off.

Marlins: CF Jonathan Davis had surgery Thursday to repair the meniscus in his right knee. Manager Skip Schumaker said his recovery timeline is three-to-six months.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: St. Louis will play a three-game series at the Chicago White Sox before the All-Star break. LHP Jordan Montgomery (6-7, 3.28) will start Game 1.

Marlins: Miami will host Philadelphia in a three-game series before the All-Star break. RHP Sandy Alcantara (3-7, 4.93) will start Game 1.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports