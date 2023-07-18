A car is buried in flood debris from recent storms and flooding on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Brewers LHP Wade Miley returns to injured list with discomfort in his throwing elbow

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Wade Miley throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Wade Miley throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Wade Miley throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Wade Miley throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers left-handed pitcher Wade Miley has gone back on the injured list due to discomfort in his throwing elbow.

The NL Central-leading Brewers made the move Monday, the night before opening a three-game series at Philadelphia. The move is retroactive to Friday.

The Brewers will announce a corresponding move Tuesday.

Miley has gone 6-2 with a 3.06 ERA in 13 appearances this season despite missing a month of action from mid-May to mid-June with a left lat strain. Miley’s five starts since his return from the injured list had included three scoreless appearances.

In his last start, Miley struck out eight and allowed four hits and three walks in six shutout innings as the Brewers defeated the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 on July 9, the day before the All-Star break.

The 36-year-old Miley joined the Brewers this offseason on a one-year, $4.5 million contract that included a possible $1.5 million in incentives and a $10 million mutual option for 2024.

That followed a 2022 season in which Miley went 2-2 with a 3.16 ERA in just nine appearances for the Chicago Cubs. Miley missed the start of last season with elbow inflammation and missed time with a strained throwing shoulder later that year.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports