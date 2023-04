Weekend Time Schedule

Click to copy

All Times Eastern

Saturday, April 1

MLB

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N. Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NBA

Dallas at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

NHL

St. Louis at Nashville, 1 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

L.A. Kings at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.

MLS

New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Saint Louis City SC, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Houston at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL FINAL FOUR

FAU vs. San Diego St., 6:09 p.m.

UConn vs. Miami, 8:49 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS

GOLF

PGA Tour - Valero Texas Open, San Antonio, Texas

LPGA - DIO Implant LA Open - Los Angeles

LIV - Orlando

TENNIS

ATP - Miami Open

WTA - San Luis Potosi Open, Mexico

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Xfinity Series - Toyota Care 250, Richmond, Va.

FORMULA 1 - Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne

NHRA - Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, Pamona, Calif.

Sunday, April 2

MLB

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 7:08 p.m.

NBA

Toronto at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Utah at Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m.

Memphis at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Washington at New York, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Orlando, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Sacramento, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Houston, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 8:30 p.m.

NHL

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 1 p.m.

Boston at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

L.A. Kings at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 8 p.m.

NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

LSU vs. Iowa, 3 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS

GOLF

PGA Tour - Valero Texas Open, San Antonio, Texas

LPGA - DIO Implant LA Open - Los Angeles

LIV - Orlando

TENNIS

ATP - Miami Open

WTA - San Luis Potosi Open, Mexico

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400, Richmond, Va.

INDY CAR Series - PPG375, Texas Motor Speedway

NHRA - Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, Pamona, Calif.