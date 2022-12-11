New York takes on New Jersey after shootout victory

New Jersey Devils (21-5-1, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (14-10-5, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the New York Rangers after the Rangers defeated the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 in a shootout.

New York is 1-4-0 against the Metropolitan Division and 14-10-5 overall. The Rangers are 11-3-0 when scoring three or more goals.

New Jersey has a 21-5-1 record overall and a 5-3-0 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Devils have a 14-2-0 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

The teams match up Monday for the sixth time this season. The Devils won the previous matchup 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Zibanejad has 15 goals and 17 assists for the Rangers. Artemi Panarin has one goal and 11 assists over the past 10 games.

Jack Hughes has 14 goals and 19 assists for the Devils. Tomas Tatar has scored four goals with one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Devils: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Devils: Mackenzie Blackwood: out (knee), Ondrej Palat: out (groin), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip), Nathan Bastian: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .