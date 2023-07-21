England's Tommy Fleetwood smiles after a birdie putt on the 16th hole on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
2023 British Open leaderboard
Josh Harris, leader of a group buying the Washington Commanders, poses with a team helmet after NFL owners voted to approve the sale in Bloomington, Minn., Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Washington Commanders sale
FILE - Computer hacker turned author Kevin Mitnick poses for a portrait Thursday, June 27, 2002, in Las Vegas. Mitnick, whose pioneering antics tricking employees in the 1980s and 1990s into helping him steal software and services from big phone and tech companies made him the most celebrated U.S. hacker, has died at age 59. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta, File)
Pioneering hacker Kevin Mitnick dead at 59
Melina Hipskind, from McDonalds USA, stands at the defense table as a verdict awarding Philana Holmes and Humberto Caraballo Estevez $800,000 on behalf of their daughter Olivia Caraballo, now 8, is read at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Holmes and Caraballo Estevez, sued McDonald's seeking $15 million after their then 4 year old daughter, Olivia Caraballo, got a second-degree burn from a hot chicken nugget. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
McDonald’s Chicken McNugget lawsuit
This combination of images shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie," left, and Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Warner Bros Pictures/Universal Pictures via AP)
Barbenheimer
Sports

Colton Cowser hits 10th-inning sacrifice fly as Baltimore Orioles top Tampa Bay Rays 4-3

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Felix Bautista, right, celebrates with catcher Adley Rutschman after the Orioles defeated the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game Thursday, July 20, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
1 of 7 | 

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Felix Bautista, right, celebrates with catcher Adley Rutschman after the Orioles defeated the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game Thursday, July 20, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Baltimore Orioles' Colton Cowser watches his RBI sacrifice fly against the Tampa Bay Rays during the 10th inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 20, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
2 of 7 | 

Baltimore Orioles’ Colton Cowser watches his RBI sacrifice fly against the Tampa Bay Rays during the 10th inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 20, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco reacts after striking out against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 20, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
3 of 7 | 

Tampa Bay Rays’ Wander Franco reacts after striking out against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 20, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Baltimore Orioles' Aaron Hicks scores against the Tampa Bay Rays during the 10th inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 20, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
4 of 7 | 

Baltimore Orioles’ Aaron Hicks scores against the Tampa Bay Rays during the 10th inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 20, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena walks back to dugout after striking out against the Baltimore Orioles during the 10th inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 20, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
5 of 7 | 

Tampa Bay Rays’ Randy Arozarena walks back to dugout after striking out against the Baltimore Orioles during the 10th inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 20, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow walks back to the mound after Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson doubled, and advanced to third on a throwing error by Randy Arozarena during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 20, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
6 of 7 | 

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow walks back to the mound after Baltimore Orioles’ Gunnar Henderson doubled, and advanced to third on a throwing error by Randy Arozarena during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 20, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson, reacts next to Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow after doubling, and reaching third on a throwing error by Randy Arozarena during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 20, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
7 of 7 | 

Baltimore Orioles’ Gunnar Henderson, reacts next to Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow after doubling, and reaching third on a throwing error by Randy Arozarena during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 20, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By MARK DIDTLER
 
Share

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles are looking down at the rest of the AL East — and the All-Star break is in the rearview mirror.

Fun times for Colton Cowser and company.

Cowser hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, and the Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series between the American League’s top teams.

Other news
Baltimore Orioles' Colton Cowser watches his RBI sacrifice fly against the Tampa Bay Rays during the 10th inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 20, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
Colton Cowser and Félix Bautista star as Baltimore Orioles beat Tampa Bay Rays 4-3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Colton Cowser hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, and the AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series between the American League’s top teams.
Texas Rangers' Leody Taveras (3), relief pitcher Alex Speas, center, Robbie Grossman, right center, and the rest of the team celebrate their 5-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays following a baseball game, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Speas made his major league debut in the game. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Speas big relief in debut, Heim homers as Rangers win 6th in a row, 5-1 over slumping Rays
Leody Taveras and Jonah Heim homered as the AL West-leading Texas Rangers stretched their winning streak to six games with a 5-1 victory over the slumping Tampa Bay Rays.
Baltimore Orioles' Ramon Urias, left, gestures as he stands on second after hitting a double during the third inning of a baseball game next to Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Mookie Betts (50), Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Orioles move into AL East lead, beat Dodgers 8-5 behind Urías’ 3 RBIs
The Baltimore Orioles moved past the Tampa Bay Rays and into the AL East lead for the first time this season, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-5 behind three RBIs from Ramón Urías to avoid what would have been their first time getting swept in 14 months.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi throws to a Tampa Bay Rays batter during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Nathan Eovaldi pitches 6 scoreless innings as Rangers beat Rays 5-3 for fifth win in a row
All-Star right-hander Nathan Eovaldi pitched two-hit ball over six scoreless innings and matched the major league lead with his 11th victory as the AL West-leading Texas Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3.

“I think tonight was a great team win,” Cowser said after his 11th major league game.

Baltimore started the day in first place for the first time after the All-Star break since Aug, 15, 2016. The Orioles, who were 6½ games back at the beginning of July, now have a one-game lead.

“It’s just July, that’s kind of where I’m at right now,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “This team (the Rays) is so good and so hard to play, especially here. We’ve been on the other side of those type of games I can’t tell you how many times.”

Aaron Hicks opened the 10th at second as the automatic runner. He advanced on pinch-hitter Adam Frazier’s sacrifice bunt and scampered home on Cowser’s fly ball to left against Robert Stephenson (1-4).

Félix Bautista (5-1) worked a perfect ninth for Baltimore and then stayed on for the 10th. He hit Luke Raley and struck out Randy Arozarena before Brandon Lowe bounced into a game-ending double play.

“How about Félix Bautista?” Hyde said. “I’m so lucky to have him. The reason why he pitched the 10th is because he had such an efficient ninth. ... He’s amazing.”

Orioles second baseman Ramón Urías helped keep the game tied in the eighth when he made a diving stop on pinch-hitter Harold Ramírez’s grounder with two on and threw him out at first.

Tampa Bay has lost five in a row. It is tied with Pittsburgh for the majors’ worst July record at 3-12.

The announced crowd, which included a sizable turnout of Orioles fans, was 20,203. Tampa Bay entered averaging 17,849 at home.

The Rays trailed 3-1 before rallying in the seventh. Taylor Walls singled and Christian Bethancourt reached on a bunt hit, ending Kyle Gibson’s night. Yandy Díaz then greeted Yennier Cano with a two-run double.

Baltimore had been in front since it scored three times in the fourth. Gunnar Henderson sparked the rally with some smart baserunning, racing into third for a leadoff triple when Arozarena lobbed a throw toward the infield after fielding the hit down the left-field line.

Adley Rutschman singled on Tyler Glasnow’s next pitch and later scored on Ryan O’Hearn’s sacrifice fly.

“It was tough to see,” Arozarena said through a translator. “I think it was more my fault throwing the ball really soft.”

Baltimore took a 3-1 lead when Anthony Santander knocked the ball loose during a tag attempt by catcher Francisco Mejía after Aaron Hicks’ single. Mejía was charged with an error.

“Ugly, yeah,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said of the inning.

Tampa Bay had a runner in scoring position in each of the first five innings but scored just once on Mejía’s second-inning RBI single.

Glasnow struck out nine in seven innings. Gibson struck out eight in six-plus innings.

“That was a big win not because of the standings or anything,” Gibson said. “It was big (because) it was the first game of the series and it set the tone.”

MORE ON ATTENDANCE

The Rays became the 26th MLB team to hit 900,000 in home attendance this season. Only Detroit, Kansas City, Miami and Oakland have failed to reach the mark.

EN ROUTE

Shintaro Fujinami, who was acquired by Baltimore in a trade with Oakland on Wednesday night, is expected to join the Orioles in the next couple days. The right-hander will work out of the bullpen.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: RHP Mychal Givens (right shoulder) is lightly throwing off a bullpen mound. … RHP Austin Voth (right elbow) worked a perfect inning for the rookie-level FCL Orioles.

Rays: Mejía departed with left knee discomfort. … RHP Andrew Kittredge (Tommy John surgery) went 1⅓ hitless innings for Triple-A Durham.

UP NEXT

Orioles RHP Kyle Bradish (6-4) and Rays RHP Zach Eflin (10-5) are Friday night’s starters.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports