Prime Video to add ads
Office of Gun Violence Prevention
This week in not real news
What’s streaming now
Tropical Storm Ophelia
Sports

MLB to use neutral pitch clock operators for postseason games

FILE - Miami Marlins' Luis Arraez stand in the on-deck circle next to the pitch clock during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, July 16, 2023, in Baltimore. Major League Baseball is keeping the pitch clock the same for the postseason as it was for the regular season, brushing aside complaints from some players. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - Miami Marlins’ Luis Arraez stand in the on-deck circle next to the pitch clock during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, July 16, 2023, in Baltimore. Major League Baseball is keeping the pitch clock the same for the postseason as it was for the regular season, brushing aside complaints from some players. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File)
The pitch clock is seen as Tampa Bay Rays' Luke Raley stands near the on deck circle in the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
2 of 2 | 

The pitch clock is seen as Tampa Bay Rays’ Luke Raley stands near the on deck circle in the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball will have neutral clock operators in the first postseason of pitch timers.

MLB evaluated each team’s clock operators during the regular season and said Friday it will select up to a dozen of the best performers for postseason games, which start Oct. 3.

A clock operator cannot work a postseason game involving the team whose games the operator times during the regular season.

In addition, each postseason series will have the same clock operator for all games of that series.

Other news
FILE - Baseballer Charlie Grimm,left, deposed by the Chicago Cubs in favor of Gabby Hartnett as manager, takes up new duties as a radio broadcaster at the ball games at Wrigley Field in Chicago, July 25, 1938. He's assisted by Pat Flanagan, a broadcasting colleague. Many baseball fans, especially older ones, originally fell in love with America’s pastime by listening to ballgames on AM radio. But several major automakers are eliminating broadcast AM radio from newer models, prompting lawmakers on Capitol Hill to propose legislation that would prevent the practice for safety and other reasons. (AP Photo/File)
With the future of AM unclear, a look back at the powerful role radio plays in baseball history
Members of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrate a 6-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals following a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Brewers move closer to NL Central title as Caratini, Perkins homer in 6-0 win over Cardinals
Arizona Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas, second from left, and Corbin Carroll (7) douse starting pitcher Zac Gallen (23) as sideline reporter Sara Merrifield, left, reacts after the team's win over the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Analysis: MLB’s recently expanded playoff field helps provide great playoff races in both NL, AL

The average time of a nine-inning game has been reduced to 2 hours, 40 minutes from 3:04 last year, on track to be the fastest since 1984.

MLB set the clock at 15 seconds with no runners on base and 20 seconds with runners.

___

AP freelance writer Mark Didtler contributed to this report.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb