MLBPA reduces liquid assets after labor deal last spring

FILE - Major League Baseball Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark, right, answers a question at a press conference in their offices in New York, March 11, 2022. The baseball players’ association reduced cash, U.S. Treasury securities and investments to $142.4 million on Dec. 31, down from $271.2 million at the start of the year in a decrease typical of the period that follows a collective bargaining agreement. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The baseball players’ association reduced cash, U.S. Treasury securities and investments to $142.4 million on Dec. 31, down from $271.2 million at the start of the year in a decrease typical of the period that follows a collective bargaining agreement.

The union increases liquid assets in the years ahead of bargaining in order to have money to distribute to players in the event of a work stoppage. The union made $5.26 million in loans to players of $2,500 to $25,000 each during 2022, listed as licensing advances payable over 36 months. The loans were repaid through a reduction of licensing distributions due in 2022.

Union head Tony Clark earned $2.25 million last year, according to the union’s annual disclosure form filed with the U.S. Labor Department, dated March 31. That was the same as his 2021 salary.

Bruce Meyer earned $1.36 million, up from $1 million. He was promoted last July to deputy executive director from senior director of collective bargaining and legal .

Salaries for some of the union leaders reflected bonuses paid after collective bargaining.

Ian Penny, promoted to senior adviser from general counsel last July, earned $917,641, an increase from $677,019.

Matt Nussbaum, who became general counsel after serving as deputy general counsel, earned $890,802, up from $651,700.

Jeff Perconte, promoted to deputy general counsel from assistant general counsel, rose to $640,000 from $501,050.

Harry Marino, hired as an MLBPA assistant general counsel last September when the union began representing minor leaguers, earned $68,977. Marino had been head of Advocates for Minor Leaguers.

The MLBPA made a $40,000 payment to Advocates for Minor Leaguers on June 22 following a $50,000 payment in November 2021.

