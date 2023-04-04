AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

MLBPA reduces liquid assets after labor deal last spring

By RONALD BLUMApril 4, 2023 GMT
1 of 2
FILE - Major League Baseball Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark, right, answers a question at a press conference in their offices in New York, March 11, 2022. The baseball players’ association reduced cash, U.S. Treasury securities and investments to $142.4 million on Dec. 31, down from $271.2 million at the start of the year in a decrease typical of the period that follows a collective bargaining agreement. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
1 of 2
FILE - Major League Baseball Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark, right, answers a question at a press conference in their offices in New York, March 11, 2022. The baseball players’ association reduced cash, U.S. Treasury securities and investments to $142.4 million on Dec. 31, down from $271.2 million at the start of the year in a decrease typical of the period that follows a collective bargaining agreement. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The baseball players’ association reduced cash, U.S. Treasury securities and investments to $142.4 million on Dec. 31, down from $271.2 million at the start of the year in a decrease typical of the period that follows a collective bargaining agreement.

The union increases liquid assets in the years ahead of bargaining in order to have money to distribute to players in the event of a work stoppage. The union made $5.26 million in loans to players of $2,500 to $25,000 each during 2022, listed as licensing advances payable over 36 months. The loans were repaid through a reduction of licensing distributions due in 2022.

Union head Tony Clark earned $2.25 million last year, according to the union’s annual disclosure form filed with the U.S. Labor Department, dated March 31. That was the same as his 2021 salary.

Bruce Meyer earned $1.36 million, up from $1 million. He was promoted last July to deputy executive director from senior director of collective bargaining and legal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Salaries for some of the union leaders reflected bonuses paid after collective bargaining.

Ian Penny, promoted to senior adviser from general counsel last July, earned $917,641, an increase from $677,019.

MLB

  • Villar goes deep twice, Giants hit 7 HRs to rout White Sox

  • Padres 1st MLB team to walk off on back-to-back HRs by 8-9

  • Dodgers rally for 7 runs in 5th, put chill on Rockies 13-4

  • Ramírez hits RBI single in 10th, Guardians outslug A's 12-11

    • Matt Nussbaum, who became general counsel after serving as deputy general counsel, earned $890,802, up from $651,700.

    Jeff Perconte, promoted to deputy general counsel from assistant general counsel, rose to $640,000 from $501,050.

    Harry Marino, hired as an MLBPA assistant general counsel last September when the union began representing minor leaguers, earned $68,977. Marino had been head of Advocates for Minor Leaguers.

    The MLBPA made a $40,000 payment to Advocates for Minor Leaguers on June 22 following a $50,000 payment in November 2021.

    ___

    More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.