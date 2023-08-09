Dennis Willard, spokesperson for One Person One Vote, celebrates the results of the election during a watch party Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio voters have resoundingly rejected a Republican-backed measure that would have made it more difficult to pass abortion protections. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
World Series could end in November for third straight year

NEW YORK (AP) — The World Series could end in November for the third straight time, and it will start on a Friday for the second year in a row.

Major League Baseball said Tuesday the Series will start on Oct. 27, putting a possible seventh game on Nov. 4. The Series went into November for the first time in 2001, when the 9/11 terrorist attacks caused the regular season to end a week later than originally scheduled. The latest a Series game has been played was Nov. 5, when Houston beat Philadelphia in Game 6 last year.

Before last year, the World Series had not started on a Friday since 1915.

All four best-of-three Wild Card Series are scheduled for consecutive days from Oct. 3-5.

The new format that started last year has 12 teams making the playoffs, up from the 10 in place from 2012-21, except the 16 used in the 2020 playoffs that followed a regular-season shortened to 60 games because of the coronavirus pandemic. The top two teams in each league get first-round byes, while the No. 3 seed faces No. 6 and No. 4 plays No. 5. The higher seed will be home in each best-of-three series.

In the best-of-five Division Series, the top seed plays the 3-vs.-6 winner and the No. 2 seed plays the 4-vs.-5 winner. The Division Series will have the familiar format of the higher seed home for Games 1 and 2, and, if necessary, Game 5.

AL Division Series start on Oct. 7-8, then have a day off before switching to the other cities on Oct. 10-11. Game 5s would be played Oct. 13 after another day off.

NL Division Series also will start Oct. 7 but will have an extra off day between Game 1 and Game 2s, which will be played Oct. 9. After a travel day, the series switch to the other sites for games on Oct. 11-12. Game 5s would be Oct. 14.

The AL Championship Series starts Oct. 15 and the NL Championship Series the following day, with off days after Game 2s and Game 5s.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb