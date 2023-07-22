FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Sports

Lambert’s stellar start and 3 early homers propel Rockies to 6-1 win over skidding Marlins

Colorado Rockies' Peter Lambert delivers a pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Colorado Rockies' Peter Lambert delivers a pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Colorado Rockies' C.J. Cron hits a home run scoring Jurickson Profar, during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Colorado Rockies' C.J. Cron hits a home run scoring Jurickson Profar, during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Colorado Rockies' Peter Lambert delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Colorado Rockies' Peter Lambert delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Miami Marlins' Jesus Sanchez breaks his bat during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Miami Marlins' Jesus Sanchez breaks his bat during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Miami Marlins' Garrett Cooper heads to third base on a double by Jesus Sanchez, during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Miami Marlins' Garrett Cooper heads to third base on a double by Jesus Sanchez, during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

By TERRY SPENCER
 
MIAMI (AP) — Colorado Rockies starter Peter Lambert mostly lost the last three seasons due to Tommy John surgery.

On Friday night, Lambert looked like the promising prospect he once was, pitching five shutout innings in the Rockies’ 6-1 victory over the Miami Marlins, who dropped their seventh straight since the All-Star break.

Lambert (2-1) struck out three while giving up three hits and a walk, returning from a three-week stint in the minors aimed at converting him back into a starter after struggling as a reliever. The 26-year-old right-hander lowered his ERA from 6.28 to 5.49.

“It’s been a while,” said Lambert, who missed all of 2020 before pitching sporadically the last two seasons, mostly in the minors. He said during his recent time at Triple-A Albuquerque, he worked on building his stamina, not on any particular pitch. He said he could have gone six innings, but manager Bud Black didn’t want to push him.

“I feel great, I feel strong, I feel healthy. My elbow in particular feels great,” Lambert said.

Black said he was impressed by how Lambert established his fastball, reminding him of Lambert’s first two starts as a rookie when he was called up in June 2019. He gave up two runs over 12 innings then.

“The last couple of years have been tough injury-wise,” Black said. “I am happy for Peter. He puts the work in.”

Lambert was backed by C.J. Cron, Jurickson Profar and Elias Diaz, who all homered off Marlins starter Braxton Garrett (5-3), who gave up six runs over three innings. It was the 25-year-old left-hander’s second straight poor outing after giving up four runs in 4 2/3 innings last Saturday in Baltimore.

Entering the All-Star break, the Marlins held the National League’s top wild-card spot, but their losing streak has dropped them a percentage point behind Philadelphia in the race for a postseason bid.

“We need someone to stop the bleeding,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. “That’s usually how these losing streaks end, when you get a guy that goes five, six, seven innings of one-run ball or the offense just breaks out.”

Marlins hitters continued to struggle with runners in scoring position, going 0 for 5, their only run coming on a seventh-inning groundout. They are 12 for 70 (.171) during the losing streak.

The Marlins sole bright spot was reliever George Soriano, who struck out six straight and eight overall as part of four shutout innings.

Luis Arraez went 0 for 3 with a walk for the Marlins, dropping his major league-leading average to .373.

MESSI ATTENDANCE

Even with soccer superstar Lionel Messi debuting Friday night for Inter Miami, the Marlins drew 14,092, besting their average Friday attendance of 12,330.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (4-10, 4.72 ERA) will throw a bullpen on Saturday and Black expects him to start next weekend at home against Oakland. He has been on the 15-day injured list since dislocating his non-throwing shoulder diving for a ball on July 9.

Marlins: CF Jazz Chisolm Jr. has begun doing core rotation exercises. He has been on the 10-day IL since July 3 with a left oblique strain. ... Quality assurance coach Griffin Benedict coached third base in place of Jody Reed, who’s out indefinitely with a broken leg after getting hit by a foul ball on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Marlins veteran RHP Johnny Cueto (0-1 9.00 ERA) will make his first start since April 3 on Saturday. He strained his right biceps in his season opener and then sprained an ankle during a minor league rehab start in May. He had a strong relief appearance Sunday at Baltimore, working three scoreless innings. RHP Chase Anderson (0-4, 6.26) will start for the Rockies.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports