A damaged apartment is seen in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 13, 2023, following Russia's air attacks targeting the capital city. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Ukraine repels Russian attack
FILE - This illustration provided by Perrigo in May 2023, depicts proposed packaging for the company's birth control medication Opill. U.S. officials have approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill, a major change that will broaden access for women and teenagers. The Food and Drug Administration decision on Thursday, July 13, 2023 means drugmaker Perrigo can sell its once-a-day Opill without a prescription. (Perrigo via AP, File)
Over-the-counter birth control
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov, File)
Biden talks Russian prisoner exchange
A homeless man sleeps under the sun in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Southern California is bracing for a heat wave expected to hit this weekend, bringing "elevated" fire danger and increasing the chance of heat-related illness. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
US Southwest heatwave
FILE - Meredith Stiehm, left, president of Writers Guild of America West, and Fran Drescher, president of SAG-AFTRA, take part in a rally by striking writers outside Paramount Pictures studio in Los Angeles on May 8, 2023. Hollywood actors may be on the verge of joining screenwriters in what would be the first two-union strike in the industry in more than six decades. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Actors strike vote
Sports

Cubs-Rangers highlight opening day matchups on March 28 as MLB announces 2024 schedule

Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel hits a home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning of a baseball game game, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Chicago Cubs’ Christopher Morel hits a home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning of a baseball game game, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The Chicago Cubs will be at Texas in the only interleague matchup on Major League Baseball’s traditional opening day on March 28 in the second season of the balanced schedule.

MLB released its 2024 schedule on Thursday, seven weeks earlier than the 2023 announcement.

All 30 teams are slated to play on March 28, a week after the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres meet in a two-game series at Seoul on March 20-21, MLB’s first regular-season games in South Korea.

Other news
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw works against the Colorado Rockies in the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Dodgers and Padres will open the 2024 MLB season in Seoul, South Korea, on March 20-21
The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will play Major League Baseball’s first regular-season games in South Korea, opening next season in Seoul on March 20 and 21.
Wake Forest starting pitcher Seth Keener throws to an LSU batter during the first inning of a baseball game at the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Day 2 of baseball draft includes 6 players from Wake Forest, plus son of former major leaguer Karros
Baseball’s amateur draft has been a fitting conclusion to a historic season at Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons had six players drafted Monday.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts (50), right, celebrates after his solo home run with Freddie Freeman (5) during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Los Angeles, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Betts ties MLB record with 10th leadoff homer in first half to help Dodgers rout Angels 10-5
All-Star Mookie Betts hit his 10th leadoff homer — tying the most in the first half in major league history — and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the slumping Angels 10-5 on Saturday night.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts (50), right, celebrates after his solo home run with Freddie Freeman (5) during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Los Angeles, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Dodgers’ Betts hits 10th leadoff homer to tie major league mark for most in first half of season
All-Star Mookie Betts has hit his 10th leadoff homer for the Los Angeles Dodgers, tying him for the most in the first half in major league history.

AL openers include the Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore, Detroit at the Chicago White Sox, the New York Yankees at Houston, Minnesota at Kansas City, Cleveland at Oakland, Boston at Seattle and Toronto at Tampa Bay.

The Athletics could be playing their last opener in Oakland. Their lease at the Coliseum expires at the end of the 2024 season and the team hopes to move to a new ballpark to built in Las Vegas.

NL games on March 28 have Colorado at Arizona, Washington at Cincinnati, St. Louis at the Dodgers, Pittsburgh at Miami, Milwaukee at the New York Mets, Atlanta at Philadelphia and San Francisco at San Diego.

This season marked the first time since 1968 that every team played on opening day. Next year’s regular start on March 28 matches 2019 as the earliest opening day, not including international games.

Games outside the U.S. and Canada include Houston and Colorado on April 27 and 28 in Mexico City, and the Mets and Phillies on June 8 and 9 in London.

The Cardinals and Giants are scheduled to play at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama, on June 20 in a tribute to the Negro Leagues and Willie Mays.

The All-Star Game is July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The regular season is scheduled to end on Sept. 29.

Intercity matchups have the Yankees and Mets playing on June 25-26 at Citi Field and July 23-24 in the Bronx; and the Cubs and White Sox meeting June 4-5 at Wrigley Field and Aug. 9-10 at Guaranteed Rate Field. The Dodgers host the Angels on June 21-22 and are at Anaheim on Sept. 3-4. The Giants host the A’s on July 30-31 and are at Oakland on Aug. 17-18.

In the season’s only scheduled doubleheaders, Oakland hosts Texas on May 8 and the Giants are home against the Rockies on July 27.

Houston makes its first visit to Wrigley Field since 2013 (April 23-25), the Dodgers play at Yankee Stadium for the first time since 2016 (June 7-9) and San Diego plays at Fenway Park for the first time since 2013 (June 28-30).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports