Thursday’s Time Schedule

By The Associated PressMay 11, 2023 GMT

All Times EDT

Thursday, May 11

MLB

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NBA PLAYOFFS

Eastern Conference

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Western Conference

Denver at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

NHL PLAYOFFS

Eastern Conference

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Western Conference

Seattle at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

