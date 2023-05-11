May 11, 2023 GMT
Thursday’s Time Schedule
All Times EDT
Thursday, May 11
MLB
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
San Diego at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NBA PLAYOFFS
Eastern Conference
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Western Conference
Denver at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
NHL PLAYOFFS
Eastern Conference
New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Western Conference
Seattle at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.