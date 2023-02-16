Gaudin to follow Caray as Braves’ new play-by-play announcer

ATLANTA (AP) — Brandon Gaudin, the former voice of Georgia Tech broadcasts, was selected the new play-by-play announcer for the Atlanta Braves on Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast.

Gaudin replaces Chip Caray , who on Jan. 30 was named the television play-by-play voice of the St. Louis Cardinals, following the path set by his grandfather, Hall of Fame broadcaster Harry Caray.

Gaudin has called MLB, NFL, college football and college basketball games for FOX Sports and the Big Ten Network for the last seven years. He has remained an Atlanta resident since calling football, men’s basketball and baseball games at Georgia Tech from 2013-16.

Gaudin, a native of Evansville, Indiana, also serves as the play-by-play voice of Madden NFL for EA Sports.

Gaudin said Thursday that moving to the Braves broadcast booth “is the realization of a childhood dream.”

“I get to be behind the mic for the team I grew up idolizing,” Gaudin said. “And the team who fostered my love for both sports and broadcasting.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Braves president and CEO Derek Schiller said the team had “a legendary lineup of broadcasters throughout our history and we are excited to find someone who is familiar with our past from growing up a Braves fan and respecting those who came before him.”

On Wednesday, Diamond Sports, the parent company of 19 Bally Sports regional networks, skipped about $140 million in interest payments. The missed payments started a 30-day grace period that could be the prelude to a bankruptcy filing. Commissioner Rob Manfred said Major League Baseball is prepared for whatever happens to the financially troubled company, including taking over production of the broadcasts.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports