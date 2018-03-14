FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Pirates’ Josh Harrison hopes to stay at 2nd

By Kevin Gorman
 
Pirates utility player Josh Harrison expressed his preference to play second base and to hit in one of the first three spots in the batting order this season, saying, “it would be a nice little switch-up, start somewhere. It’s about being transparent, out in the open and let people know where they stand.”

Harrison started 79 games at second base, 37 at third, six in left and one in right last season, when he was named a NL All-Star for the second time. He hit mostly at leadoff (49 games) or second (77).

“I’ve felt I’ve always thrived at the top of the lineup,” Harrison said. “I’m definitely comfortable one or two, and I’ve got a couple games at three. The top of the lineup is my prefernce, and I think they know it’s my preference, too. I feel like I make things happen up there.”