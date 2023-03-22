Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL:

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reassigned OFs Colton Cowser and Heston Kjerstad to minor league camp.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reassigned INF/OF Cole Tucker and RHP Phillips Valdez to minor league camp.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned C Francisco Alvarez to Syracuse (IL). Reassigned C Nick Meyer to minor league camp.

Minor League Baseball

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Chris Cepeda.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Indiana G Buddy Hield an undisclosed amount for making an obscene gesture on the court during a March 20th game against Charlotte.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Re-signed LB Anthony Walker to a one-year contract. Acquired WR Elijah Moore from New York Jets in exchange for a second and third round draft pick.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Re-signed DE Takk McKinley. Signed LS Trent Sieg.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LB Denzel Perryman.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DE Michael Dogbe to a one-year contract.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed CB David Long and TE Austin Hooper to one-year contracts.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Brandon Powell to a one-year contract.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed CB Jalen Mills.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR Mecole Hardman to a one-year contract.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB/KR Will Allen Jr. and WR Michael Young Jr.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled Fs Bokondji Imama and Milos Kelemen from Tucson (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned G Daniil Tarasov to Cleveland (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Simon Edvinsson from Grand Rapids (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Signed C Carl Berglund to a two-year, entry-level contract.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Returned G Kevin Mandolese to Belleville (AHL).

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Released G Luke Richardson from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed D Charlie Curti to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Returned D Tyson Feist to Orlando (ECHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Acquired D Aleksandar Radovanovic on loan from KV Kortrijk (Belgian Jupiler Pro League).

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed M Sang Bin Jeong to a three-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

National Women’s Soccer League

SAN DIEGO WAVE FC — Signed M Giovanna DeMarco to a one-year contract.