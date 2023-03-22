Wednesday’s Transactions
BASEBALL:
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reassigned OFs Colton Cowser and Heston Kjerstad to minor league camp.
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Reassigned INF/OF Cole Tucker and RHP Phillips Valdez to minor league camp.
NEW YORK METS — Optioned C Francisco Alvarez to Syracuse (IL). Reassigned C Nick Meyer to minor league camp.
Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Chris Cepeda.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Indiana G Buddy Hield an undisclosed amount for making an obscene gesture on the court during a March 20th game against Charlotte.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Re-signed LB Anthony Walker to a one-year contract. Acquired WR Elijah Moore from New York Jets in exchange for a second and third round draft pick.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Re-signed DE Takk McKinley. Signed LS Trent Sieg.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LB Denzel Perryman.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DE Michael Dogbe to a one-year contract.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed CB David Long and TE Austin Hooper to one-year contracts.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Brandon Powell to a one-year contract.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed CB Jalen Mills.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR Mecole Hardman to a one-year contract.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB/KR Will Allen Jr. and WR Michael Young Jr.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled Fs Bokondji Imama and Milos Kelemen from Tucson (AHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned G Daniil Tarasov to Cleveland (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Simon Edvinsson from Grand Rapids (AHL).
EDMONTON OILERS — Signed C Carl Berglund to a two-year, entry-level contract.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Returned G Kevin Mandolese to Belleville (AHL).
American Hockey League
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Released G Luke Richardson from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed D Charlie Curti to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Returned D Tyson Feist to Orlando (ECHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
AUSTIN FC — Acquired D Aleksandar Radovanovic on loan from KV Kortrijk (Belgian Jupiler Pro League).
MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed M Sang Bin Jeong to a three-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
National Women’s Soccer League
SAN DIEGO WAVE FC — Signed M Giovanna DeMarco to a one-year contract.