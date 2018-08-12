FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Casey Sadler the latest starter recalled from Triple-A to serve as Pirates ‘long man’

By Chris Adamski
 
About 13 hours after Alex McRae threw 78 pitches, the Pirates swapped “long men” for their bullpen, optioning McRae to Triple-A Indianapolis and calling up Casey Sadler.

Sadler spent 40 hours on the Pirates’ roster two weeks ago but did not appear in a game. He has bounced back and forth between being a starter and reliever for Indianapolis, posting a 3.43 ERA and .267 opponents’ average in 76 innings.

McRae was needed for 3 1/ innings Saturday night in part because none of the past three Pirates’ starters has gone five innings. Former long men Steven Brault (to Triple-A) and Tyler Glasnow (traded) have departed over the past week.

Interestingly, the Pirates chose to leave Clay Holmes with Indianapolis so he could start Sunday’s game in Toledo. Holmes has a 3.65 ERA in two starts and four appearances over prior stints with the Pirates this season. That could signal that the Pirates prefer to have Holmes stay on a starters’ routine in case he’s needed.

Sadler’s most recent appearance with the Pirates came on April 12, 2015; he missed all of the 2016 season after having “Tommy John” surgery.