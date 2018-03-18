Spring training breakdown: Pirates 8, Tigers 8

Sunday’s result

PIRATES 8, TIGERS 8

Shooting six in seventh: The Tigers used a two-out, six-run seventh inning that included a throwing error on a pickoff play, an RBI triple and a pair of home runs by Edwin Espinal and Jason Krizan to take an 8-4 lead.

Doubling up: Pirates first baseman Jerrick Suiter crushed a couple doubles, scoring in the seventh on Meadows’ triple and driving in the tying run in the ninth.

Monday’s game

vs. Red Sox, 1:05 p.m.

LECOM Park, Bradenton, Fla.

Red Sox starter: RHP Justin Haley

Pirates starter: RHP Ivan Nova