Spring training breakdown: Pirates 8, Tigers 8
Sunday’s result
PIRATES 8, TIGERS 8
Shooting six in seventh: The Tigers used a two-out, six-run seventh inning that included a throwing error on a pickoff play, an RBI triple and a pair of home runs by Edwin Espinal and Jason Krizan to take an 8-4 lead.
Doubling up: Pirates first baseman Jerrick Suiter crushed a couple doubles, scoring in the seventh on Meadows’ triple and driving in the tying run in the ninth.
Monday’s game
vs. Red Sox, 1:05 p.m.
LECOM Park, Bradenton, Fla.
Red Sox starter: RHP Justin Haley
Pirates starter: RHP Ivan Nova