AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Monday’s Transactions

By The Associated PressApril 4, 2023 GMT

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent OF Bligh Madris and INF J.J. Matijevic outright to Sugar Land (PCL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Suspended 3B Anthony Rendon for five games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions involving a fan during a game against Oakland on March 30.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Jhony Brito to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Ian Hamilton from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Transferred RHP Frankie Montas from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated OF Jordan Luplow for assignment. Selected the contract of LHP Dylan Dodd from Gwinnett (IL). Optioned LHP Jared Shuster to Gwinnett.

MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of RHP Jeff Lindgren from Jacksonville (IL). Optioned LHP Braxton Garrett to Jacksonville. Transferred RHP Nic Enright from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Released INF/OF Darin Ruf.

ADVERTISEMENT

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent RHP Michel Baez outright to El Paso (PCL).

Minor League Baseball

Atlantic League

FREDERICK ATLANTIC LEAGUE BASEBALL CLUB — Signed RHPs Dustin Beggs and David Kubiak.

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed OF Boog Powell.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed G Kyle Fuller.

MLB

  • Villar goes deep twice, Giants hit 7 HRs to rout White Sox

  • Padres 1st MLB team to walk off on back-to-back HRs by 8-9

  • Dodgers rally for 7 runs in 5th, put chill on Rockies 13-4

  • Ramírez hits RBI single in 10th, Guardians outslug A's 12-11

    • JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived RB Mekki Sargent. Re-signed OT Cole Van Lanen.

    KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed S Deon Bush.

    MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed TE Durham Smythe to a two-year contract extension.

    NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed LB Andrew Dowell.

    PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DE Kentavius Street.

    Canadian Football League

    WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LB Joe Beckett.

    HOCKEY

    National Hockey League

    BOSTON BRUINS — Assigned C Oskar Steen to Providence (AHL).

    CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed LW Gavin Hayes to a three-year, entry-level contract.

    COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled C Ben Meyers from Colorado (AHL).

    COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled G Jet Greaves from Cleveland (AHL). Returned G Jon Gillies and C Justin Richards to Cleveland.

    DALLAS STARS — Recalled D Thomas Harley from Texas (AHL). Reassigned D Dawson Barteaux to Texas (AHL) from Idaho (ECHL).

    FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed F Ryan McAllister to a three-year, entry-level contract.

    MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled G Cayden Primeau from Laval (AHL).

    ADVERTISEMENT

    NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F John Leonard from Milwaukee (AHL).

    PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled D Ronnie Attard from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

    PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Loaned LW Alexander Nylander to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

    SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned C Kyle Criscuolo to San Jose (AHL). Loaned RW Danil Gushchin to San Jose.

    ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled G Vadim Zherenko from Springfield (AHL).

    TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Dmitry Semykin from Orlando (ECHL) to Syracuse (AHL).

    American Hockey League

    CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Acquired F Ryan McAllister. Returned F Chayse Primeau to Florida (ECHL).

    COACHELLA FIREBIRDS — Acquired D Ville Ottavainen. Returned LW Luke Stevens to Kansas City (ECHL) from loan.

    CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled D Olivier LeBlanc from Florida (ECHL).

    LAVAL ROCKET — Assigned G Philippe Desrosiers to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

    ADVERTISEMENT

    LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Acquired F Brendan Furry. Returned LW Alex Kile to Maine (ECHL).

    SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Signed F Connor MacEachern to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

    SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Acquired G Brian Wilson.

    TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Loaned D Noah Laaouan to Atlanta (ECHL).

    ECHL

    ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Claimed D Dajon Mingo off waivers from Cincinnati. Placed D Bryce Martin on reserve Placed F Nick Riveral on injured reserve.

    CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Loaned D Matt Cairns to Milwaukee (AHL). Released G Spencer Taylor as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG).

    FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Released F Jake Smith. Signed F Ashton Calder.

    IDAHO STELHEADS — Activated D Nicholas Canade from reserve.

    IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released D Marek Kornecik from an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

    ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Loaned G Garrett Sparks to Springfield (AHL).

    RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated F Logan Nelson from reserve. Placed F Lucas Feuk on reserve.

    SOUTH CAOLINA STINGRAYS — Loaned F Anthony Del Gaizo to Milwaukee.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released G William Lavalliere.

    WICHITA THUNDER — Suspended D Austin Crossey and removed him from the roster.

    WORCESTER RAILERS —Signed F Nick Fea and placed him on reserve. Placed D Philip Beaulieu on injured reserve.

    UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released F Vladislav Mikhalchuk.

    SOCCER

    Major League Soccer

    COLUMBUS CREW — Named Rob McBurnett vice president of communications.

    NEW YORK FC — Loaned F Thiago Andrade to Brazilian side Clube Athletico Paranaense through Dec. 31.

    National Women’s Soccer League

    ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed F Amanda Allen to a three-year contract pending the receipt of her international transfer certificate and P-1 visa.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.