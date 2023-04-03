Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent OF Bligh Madris and INF J.J. Matijevic outright to Sugar Land (PCL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Suspended 3B Anthony Rendon for five games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions involving a fan during a game against Oakland on March 30.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Jhony Brito to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Ian Hamilton from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Transferred RHP Frankie Montas from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated OF Jordan Luplow for assignment. Selected the contract of LHP Dylan Dodd from Gwinnett (IL). Optioned LHP Jared Shuster to Gwinnett.

MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of RHP Jeff Lindgren from Jacksonville (IL). Optioned LHP Braxton Garrett to Jacksonville. Transferred RHP Nic Enright from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Released INF/OF Darin Ruf.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent RHP Michel Baez outright to El Paso (PCL).

Minor League Baseball

Atlantic League

FREDERICK ATLANTIC LEAGUE BASEBALL CLUB — Signed RHPs Dustin Beggs and David Kubiak.

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed OF Boog Powell.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed G Kyle Fuller.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived RB Mekki Sargent. Re-signed OT Cole Van Lanen.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed S Deon Bush.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed TE Durham Smythe to a two-year contract extension.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed LB Andrew Dowell.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DE Kentavius Street.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LB Joe Beckett.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Assigned C Oskar Steen to Providence (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed LW Gavin Hayes to a three-year, entry-level contract.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled C Ben Meyers from Colorado (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled G Jet Greaves from Cleveland (AHL). Returned G Jon Gillies and C Justin Richards to Cleveland.

DALLAS STARS — Recalled D Thomas Harley from Texas (AHL). Reassigned D Dawson Barteaux to Texas (AHL) from Idaho (ECHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed F Ryan McAllister to a three-year, entry-level contract.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled G Cayden Primeau from Laval (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F John Leonard from Milwaukee (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled D Ronnie Attard from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Loaned LW Alexander Nylander to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned C Kyle Criscuolo to San Jose (AHL). Loaned RW Danil Gushchin to San Jose.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled G Vadim Zherenko from Springfield (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Dmitry Semykin from Orlando (ECHL) to Syracuse (AHL).

American Hockey League

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Acquired F Ryan McAllister. Returned F Chayse Primeau to Florida (ECHL).

COACHELLA FIREBIRDS — Acquired D Ville Ottavainen. Returned LW Luke Stevens to Kansas City (ECHL) from loan.

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled D Olivier LeBlanc from Florida (ECHL).

LAVAL ROCKET — Assigned G Philippe Desrosiers to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Acquired F Brendan Furry. Returned LW Alex Kile to Maine (ECHL).

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Signed F Connor MacEachern to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Acquired G Brian Wilson.

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Loaned D Noah Laaouan to Atlanta (ECHL).

ECHL

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Claimed D Dajon Mingo off waivers from Cincinnati. Placed D Bryce Martin on reserve Placed F Nick Riveral on injured reserve.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Loaned D Matt Cairns to Milwaukee (AHL). Released G Spencer Taylor as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG).

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Released F Jake Smith. Signed F Ashton Calder.

IDAHO STELHEADS — Activated D Nicholas Canade from reserve.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released D Marek Kornecik from an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Loaned G Garrett Sparks to Springfield (AHL).

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated F Logan Nelson from reserve. Placed F Lucas Feuk on reserve.

SOUTH CAOLINA STINGRAYS — Loaned F Anthony Del Gaizo to Milwaukee.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released G William Lavalliere.

WICHITA THUNDER — Suspended D Austin Crossey and removed him from the roster.

WORCESTER RAILERS —Signed F Nick Fea and placed him on reserve. Placed D Philip Beaulieu on injured reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released F Vladislav Mikhalchuk.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Named Rob McBurnett vice president of communications.

NEW YORK FC — Loaned F Thiago Andrade to Brazilian side Clube Athletico Paranaense through Dec. 31.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed F Amanda Allen to a three-year contract pending the receipt of her international transfer certificate and P-1 visa.