Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

National League

NEW YORK METS — Released 1B Darin Ruf.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Transferred RHP JT Brubaker from the 15-day IL to the 60 day IL. Claimed RHP Edwin Uceta off waivers from Detroit and optioned him to Indianapolis (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed C Joey Bart on the 10-day IL, retroactive to March 31. Recalled RHP Sean Hjelle from Sacramento (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled OF Stone Garrett from Rochester (IL). Placed OF Corey Dickerson on the 10-day IL.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed F Judd Caulfield to a two-year, entry-level contract

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled F Oskar Steen from Providence (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Loaned G Matt Murray to Texas (AHL). Recalled G Scott Wedgewood from Texas.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled G Leevi Merilainen from Belleville (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled D Matt Kessel from Springfield (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled C Nick Abruzzese from Toronto (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed C Mitchell Gibson to an amateur tryout contract.