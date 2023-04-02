Sunday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League
NEW YORK METS — Released 1B Darin Ruf.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Transferred RHP JT Brubaker from the 15-day IL to the 60 day IL. Claimed RHP Edwin Uceta off waivers from Detroit and optioned him to Indianapolis (IL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed C Joey Bart on the 10-day IL, retroactive to March 31. Recalled RHP Sean Hjelle from Sacramento (PCL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled OF Stone Garrett from Rochester (IL). Placed OF Corey Dickerson on the 10-day IL.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed F Judd Caulfield to a two-year, entry-level contract
BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled F Oskar Steen from Providence (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Loaned G Matt Murray to Texas (AHL). Recalled G Scott Wedgewood from Texas.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled G Leevi Merilainen from Belleville (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled D Matt Kessel from Springfield (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled C Nick Abruzzese from Toronto (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed C Mitchell Gibson to an amateur tryout contract.