Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHPs Yennier Cano and Spenser Watkins and LHP DL Hall to minor league camp.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Bailey Ober to St. Paul (IL). Reassigned LHP Danny Coulombe, RHP Aaron Sanchez and OF Kyle Garlick to minor league camp.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reassigned RHPs Tyler Danish and James Norwood to minor league camp.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed LHP Kirby Snead on the 60-day IL. Signed RHP Jeurys Familia.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Returned RHP Chris Clarke to the Chicago Cubs. Released OF Kole Calhoun. Reassigned C Brian O’Keefe, INFs Jose Cabalerro and Colin Moran and RHP Casey Sadler to minor league camp. Optioned LHP Gabe Speier to Tacoma (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Released RHP Kyle Crick. Optioned RHP Yonny Chirinos to Durham (IL)

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned OF Pavin Smith and 3B Emmanuel Rivera to Reno (PCL). Reassigned INFs Phillip Evans and Jake Hager, C P.J. Higgins and RHP Peter Solomon to minor league camp.

CINCINNATI REDS — Traded LHP Steve Hajjar to Cleveland.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Jeff Brigham to Syracuse (IL). Reassigned LHP T.J. McFarland and RHP Jimmy Yacabonis to minor league camp.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed G DaQuan Jeffries to a rest-of-season contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Loaned LW Lukas Rousek to Rochester (AHL)

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed Sean Farrell to a three-year, entry-level contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned G Akira Schmid to Utica (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Loaned C Tyson Foerster and D Egor Zamula to Lehigh Valley (AHL).