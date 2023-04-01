Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Sent RHP Jason Bilous outright to Columbus (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Selected the contract of RHP Colten Brewer from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Designated OF Estevan Florial for assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled LHP Gabe Speier from Tacoma (PCL). Placed LHP Robbie Ray on the 15-day IL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned LHP Anthony Misiewicz to Reno (PCL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent 1B Joey Votto to Louisville (IL) on a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Transferred LHP Justin Wilson from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Placed 3B Luis Urias on the 10-day IL, retroactive to March 31. Selected the contract of OF Joey Wiemer from Nashville (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Signed INF Jake Cronenworth to a seven-year contract extension through the 2030 season.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with INF Jake Cronenworth on a seven-year contract. Optioned OF Brett Wisely to Sacramento (PCL). Transferred RHP Luke Jackson to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Bryce Johnson. Agreed to terms with C Gary Sanchez on a minor league contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minor League

Frontier League

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Acquired RHP Eby Ruibal from Lexington (Atlantic League).

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed OF/C Jakob Goldfarb and RHP EdissonGonzalez. Released RHP Olbis Parra.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Milwaukee F Thanasis Antetokoumpo one game without pay for head-butting another player in a game against Boston on March 30.

PORTLAND TRAILBLAZERS — Signed G Jeenathan Williams to a rest-of-season contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Reassigned C Nathan Smith to Tucson (AHL).

BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned F Oskar Steen to Providence (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned C Ben Meyers to Colorado (AHL) on loan.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled D Marcus Bjork and Fs Joona Luoto and Justin Richards from Cleveland (AHL) on emergency recall. Assigned F Trey Fix-Wolansky to Cleveland.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Spencer Stastney from Milwaukee (AHL) loan.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned C Reece Newkirk to Bridgeport (AHL) from Worcester (ECHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled G Samuel Ersson from Lehigh Valley (AHL) loan, on emergency basis.

ADVERTISEMENT

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled C Kyle Criscuolo and F Danil Gushchin from San Jose (AHL) loans.

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Texas F Riley Barber one-game for a head-butting incident in a game against San Jose on March 31.

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Recalled D Adam Brubacher from Fort Wayne (ECHL) loan.

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Signed Ds Aidan Fulp and Travis Mitchell to amateur tryout contracts (ATO). Assigned D Trevor Cosgrove to Worcester (ECHL).

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed D Andrew Nielson to a professional tryout contract.

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned D Charlie Curti to Toledo (ECHL) on loan.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Acquired D Landon Kosior.

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled G Pat Nagle from Reading (ECHL) loan.

TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled RW Zach O’Brien from Newfoundland (ECHL) loan.

ADVERTISEMENT

UTICA COMETS — Assigned G Isaac Poulter to Adirondack (ECHL) on loan.

East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Claimed D Dajon Mingo from Cincinnati waivers. Placed G Vinnie Purpura on injured reserve, effective April 1.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed F Nick Nardella to an amateur tryout contract (ATO) and D Ryan Wheeler to the active roster. Placed F Matt Berry on reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Nathan Staios from reserve. Placed F Xavier Cormier on reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Miles Gendron from reserve. Placed D Joseph Leahy on reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated F William Knierim from reserve. Placed F Zane Franklin on reserve.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Suspended F Mason McCarty.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated G Olaf Lindblom from reserve. Placed G Charles Williams on reserve.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Activated F Coale Norris from reserve. Placed F Brandon Saigeon on reserve.

MAINE MARINERS — Activated D Owen Norton from injured reserve. Placed F Patrick Shea on reserve.

ADVERTISEMENT

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated F Pavel Gogolev from reserve.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signed D Justin Allen and F Regan Cavanagh (placed on reserve) to amateur tryout contracts. Activated F Eric Cooley from reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated F Eric Esposito from reserve. Placed D Luke McInnis on reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated F Rory Kerins from reserve. Placed D Jason Horvath on reserve.

READING ROYALS — Signed G Ryan Kenny to the active roster.

SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Activated F Colin Doyle from reserve. Placed D Nolan Valleau on reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated D Gordi Myer and F John Albert from reserve. Placed F Patrick McGrath and D Ryan Lowney on reserve and D Simon Denis on injured reserve, effective April 1.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Activated F Cedric Montminy from reserve. Placed F Cedric Lacroix on reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Placed D Victor Bartley (March 25) and F Johnny Walker (March 30) on injured reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated D Sebastian Dirven and F Wyllum Deveaux from reserve. Placed Fs Keltie Jeri-Leon and Brooklyn Kalmikov on reserve.

ADVERTISEMENT

WORCESTER RAILERS — Released D Conor Breen. Claimed D Ryan DaSilva from Wheeling and assigned him to the active roster. Activated F Billy Jerry from reserve. Placed D Philip Beaulieu on reserve.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed M Emmanuel Iwe to a short-term agreement .