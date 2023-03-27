Monday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Grayson Rodriguez to Norfolk (IL). Reassigned RHPS Eduard Bazardo and Reed Garrett, INFs Josh Lester, Ryan O’Hearn and Jordan Westburg and C Maverick Handley to minor league camp. Released INF/OF Franchy Cordero and OF Nomar Mazara.
BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned INF Bobby Dalbec to Worcester (IL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reassigned INF Mason McCoy to minor league camp. Optioned RHP Justin Topa to Tacoma (PCL).
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Acquired RHP Carlos Guzman from Detroit in exchange for INF Zach McKinstry.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Gavin Hollowell to Albuquerque (PCL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned INF Mark Mathias to Indianapolis (IL). Reassigned RHP Tyler Chatwood and INFs Drew Maggi and Chris Owings to minor league camp.
Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Matt Vogel.
NEW ATLANTIC LEAGUE BASEBALL CLUB — Signed LHP Jeff Johnson and RHPs Nate Peden and Jack Weinberger.
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released INF Daniel Harris.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed OF Eric Raymond.
OTTAWA TITANS — Traded C Justin Mazzone to New Jersey. Signed INF Jason Dicochea to a contract extension.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed LHP Griffin Baker.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed C Lolo Williams.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DE Joe Gaziano.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed S Taylor Rapp to a one-year contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed WR Trent Taylor to a one-year contract. Signed CB Sidney Jones to a one-year contract.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Re-signed DE Khalid Kareem.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DLs Michael Dogbe and Henry Mondeaux.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Re-signed DL Marquise Copeland to a one-year contract.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed WR Bryan Edwards.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed OL Matt Pryor.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Bokondji Imama from Tucson (AHL). Returned D Michael Kesselring to Tucson.
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled LW Lukas Rousek from Rochester (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Austin Czarnik, D Simon Edvinsson and RW Matt Luff from Grand Rapids (AHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed C Zac Dalpe to a two-year, two-way contract extension.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Placed D Jordan Gross on waivers.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed D Emil Andrae to a three-year, entry-level contract.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned G Joel Hofer to Springfield (AHL).
American Hockey League
COLORADO EAGLES — Acquired RW Ryan Sandelin.
LAVAL ROCKET — Released C Louis Boudon from an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
MANITOBA MOOSE — Signed F Parker Ford to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed D Ryan Sidorski to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled RW Colin Bilek and D Koletrane Wilson from Indy (ECHL).