Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Grayson Rodriguez to Norfolk (IL). Reassigned RHPS Eduard Bazardo and Reed Garrett, INFs Josh Lester, Ryan O’Hearn and Jordan Westburg and C Maverick Handley to minor league camp. Released INF/OF Franchy Cordero and OF Nomar Mazara.

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned INF Bobby Dalbec to Worcester (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reassigned INF Mason McCoy to minor league camp. Optioned RHP Justin Topa to Tacoma (PCL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Acquired RHP Carlos Guzman from Detroit in exchange for INF Zach McKinstry.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Gavin Hollowell to Albuquerque (PCL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned INF Mark Mathias to Indianapolis (IL). Reassigned RHP Tyler Chatwood and INFs Drew Maggi and Chris Owings to minor league camp.

Minor League Baseball

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Matt Vogel.

NEW ATLANTIC LEAGUE BASEBALL CLUB — Signed LHP Jeff Johnson and RHPs Nate Peden and Jack Weinberger.

ADVERTISEMENT

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released INF Daniel Harris.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed OF Eric Raymond.

OTTAWA TITANS — Traded C Justin Mazzone to New Jersey. Signed INF Jason Dicochea to a contract extension.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed LHP Griffin Baker.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed C Lolo Williams.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DE Joe Gaziano.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed S Taylor Rapp to a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed WR Trent Taylor to a one-year contract. Signed CB Sidney Jones to a one-year contract.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Re-signed DE Khalid Kareem.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DLs Michael Dogbe and Henry Mondeaux.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Re-signed DL Marquise Copeland to a one-year contract.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed WR Bryan Edwards.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed OL Matt Pryor.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Bokondji Imama from Tucson (AHL). Returned D Michael Kesselring to Tucson.

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled LW Lukas Rousek from Rochester (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Austin Czarnik, D Simon Edvinsson and RW Matt Luff from Grand Rapids (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed C Zac Dalpe to a two-year, two-way contract extension.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Placed D Jordan Gross on waivers.

ADVERTISEMENT

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed D Emil Andrae to a three-year, entry-level contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned G Joel Hofer to Springfield (AHL).

American Hockey League

COLORADO EAGLES — Acquired RW Ryan Sandelin.

LAVAL ROCKET — Released C Louis Boudon from an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

MANITOBA MOOSE — Signed F Parker Ford to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed D Ryan Sidorski to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled RW Colin Bilek and D Koletrane Wilson from Indy (ECHL).