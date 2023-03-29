Wednesday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Greg Weissert to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Reassigned OF Willie Calhoun and RHP Ian Hamilton to the minor league camp. Released OF Rafael Ortega.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Robbert Dugger on a minor league contract.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jay Jackson to a one-year contract and optioned him to Buffalo (IL). Placed RHP Chad Green on the 60-day IL.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Scott Blewett on a minor league contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Named Rachel Heit chief marketing officer.
Minor League
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed INF Daniel Murphy.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DL Calais Campbell to a one-year contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LB Anthony Walker Jr.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled C Oskar Steen from Providence (AHL).
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned G Pyotr Kochetkov to Chicago (AHL) on loan.
DALLAS STARS — Signed RW Matthew Seminoff to a three-year, entry-level contract.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled RW Taro Hirose to Grand Rapids (AHL) under emergency conditions.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Assigned G Cayden Primeau to Laval (AHL) on loan.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned F Adam Sykora to Hartford (AHL) from HK Nitra (Slovakia).
Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed G Ryan Bednard to a professional tryout contract.
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Assigned F Cristiano DiGiacinto to Jacksonville (ECHL) on loan. Signed C Bryce McConnell-Barker to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Acquired F Paul Ludwinski.
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Released D Louie Roehl from his professional tryout contract (PTO).
East Coast Hockey League
MAINE MARINERS — Acquired D Cameron Morton.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed F Alex Frye and G Drennen Atherton to standard player contracts (SPC).
SOCCER
National Women’s Soccer League
ANGEL CITY FC — Signed F Scarlett Camberos to a two-year contract.
ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed Ds Tori Hansen and Brianna Martinez to one-year contracts.
COLLEGE
MANHATTAN — Named John Gallagher head men’s basketball coach.