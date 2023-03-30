Thursday’s Time Schedule
All Times EDT
Thursday, March 30
MLB
Atlanta at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 2:20 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at St. Louis, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 7:08 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NBA
Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Denver, 10 p.m.
NHL
Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.
Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.