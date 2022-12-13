AP source: Twins, Vázquez agree to $30 million, 3-year deal

FILE - Houston Astros' Christian Vazquez, right, hits an RBI-single during the sixth inning in Game 6 of baseball's World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, Nov. 5, 2022, in Houston. The Minnesota Twins added Vazquez on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, agreeing to a $30 million, three-year contract with the veteran catcher. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins added Christian Vázquez on Monday, agreeing to a $30 million, three-year contract with the veteran catcher.

Two people with knowledge of the contract confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending the completion of a physical exam.

Vázquez played for Boston and Houston this season, hitting .274 with nine homers and 52 RBIs in 119 games. He was traded to the Astros on Aug. 1.

The 32-year-old Vázquez also appeared in six postseason games, batting .235 with three RBIs while helping Houston win the World Series. He was the catcher in Game 4 when the Astros combined to pitch a no-hitter against the Phillies.

Minnesota went 78-84 this season and finished third in the AL Central. Gary Sánchez made 80 starts at catcher for the Twins this year, but he is a free agent.

Vázquez broke into the majors with Boston in 2014. He hit .262 with 54 homers and 266 RBIs in 698 games with the Red Sox, winning a World Series ring in 2018, before he was traded to the Astros.

