Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Bryce Elder from Gwinnett (IL). Placed LHP Max Fried on the 15-day IL, effective April 1.

CINCINNATI REDS — Assigned RHP Tony Santillan and OF Nick Senzel to Louisville (IL) on rehab assignments.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed OF Ben DeLuzio to a minor league contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — Designated RHP Jeff Lindgren for assignment. Placed 2B Joey Wendle on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 3 and RHP Johnny Cueto on the 15-day IL. Recalled LHP Braxton Garrett and INF/OF Garrett Hampson from Jacksonville (IL). Selected the contract of LHP Daniel Castano from Jacksonville.

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Tommy Hunter on the 15-day IL. Transferred RHP Bryce Montes de Oca to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Denyi Reyes from Syracuse (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Selected the contract of RHP McKinley Moore from Lehigh Valley (IL). Optioned RHP Yunior Marte to Lehigh Valley. Designated OF Jhailyn Ortiz for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed C Austin Hedges on the 7-day IL. Assigned 3B Ryan Vilade outright to Indianapolis (IL). Selected the contract of C Tyler Heineman from Indianapolis. Designated RHP Edwin Uceta for assignment.

Minor League

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Named Luis Rodriguez pitching coach.

Frontier League

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed RHP Ernesto Huizar and LHP Michael Kirian.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHPs Jack Dellinger and Joey Gonzalez.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed LHP David Harrison and UT William Salas.

OTTAWA TITANS — Traded RHP Nate Boyle to Missoula (Pioneer League).

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Merfy Andrew.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed 1B Zach Biermann.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed INF Juan Kelly to a contract extension and RHP Luke Fitton.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

PORTLAND TRAILBLAZERS — Signed F Justin Minaya to a 10-day contract.

Women’s National Basketball Association

INDIANA FEVER — Waived G Khayla Pointer.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OT Elijah Wilkinson and DE Carlos Watkins.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB Kamu Grugier-Hill.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed DT Johnathan Hankins.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Re-signed S Dallin Leavitt.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LB Denzel Perryman.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed OT Josh Wells.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed QB Brian Hoyer to a two-year contract. Named Danny Amendola assistant coach for kickoff and punt returners.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DB Keanu Neal and DT Breiden Fehoko. Re-signed TE Zach Gentry and S Damontae Kazee.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed WR Cody Thompson. Signed C Evan Brown.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Re-signed G Aaron Brewer to a one-year restricted tender.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed RW Yegor Chinakhov to a one-year contract.

LAS VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled D Brayden Pachal from Henderson (AHL) loan.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Tobias Bjornfoot from Ontario (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled G Cayden Primeau and D Corey Schueneman from Laval (AHL) loan.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled F Egor Sokolov from Belleville (AHL) loan.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned D Peter DiLiberatore to Wheeling (ECHL)

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled F Danil Gushchin from San Jose (AHL) loan.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled G Joseph Woll from Toronto (AHL) loan. Assigned C Radiim Zohorna to Toronto.

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled D Olivier LeBlanc from Florida (ECHL) loan.

COACHELLA VALLEY FIREBIRDS — Assigned F Luke Stevens to Kansas City (ECHL) on loan.

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Reassigned F Alex Kile to Maine (ECHL).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Released G Gustavs Davis Grigals from his amateur tryout contract (ATO) and signed him to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled D Tyler Inamoto from Greenville (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Signed D Ross MacDougall to a standard player contract (SPC) and loaned him to Indy (ECHL).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Released G Brian Wilson from his professional tryout contract.

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Recalled D Tyron Feist from Orlando (ECHL) loan.

TORONTO MARLIES — Acquired C Grant Cruikshank.

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Assigned D Noah Laaouan to Atlanta (ECHL).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Signed G Joel Blomqvist and C Jami Krannila to amateur tryout contracts. Assigned D Chris Ortiz to Wheeling on loan.

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed G Oskar Autio to the active roster. Activated F Spencer Asuchak from injured reserve and D Dalton Galley from reserve. Placed F Mikael Robidoux on reserve and F Stefan Fournier on family leave/bereavement.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Placed D Malcolm Hayes on reserve and F MIchael Turner on injured reserve, effective March 30.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed G Drew DeRidder to a amateur tryout contract.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Acquired Fs Chayse Primeau and Ashton Calder. Released F Jake Smith from his standard player contract (SPC). Released G Jimmy Poreda. Acquired G Jordan Bustard from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG) in the a.m. and returned him in the p.m.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released D Marek Korencik from his amateur tryout contract (ATO).

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Placed F Griff Jeszka on reserve. Suspended F/D John Schiavo.

MAINE MARINERS — Released F Sean Olson from his standard player contract (SPC).

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Loaned F Todd Skirving to Toronto (AHL).

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated G Drennen Atherton from reserve.

READING ROYALS — Released F Ted McGeen. Signed F Tyler Kobryn to the active roster.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Signed F Ty Enns to the active roster from a amateur tryout contract (ATO).

TULSA OILERS — Claimed F Jake Smith from Florida. Acquired G Rob Mattison from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed F Mick Messner to the active roster. Activated G Garrett Metcalf and D Luke Martin from reserve. Placed G Lukas Parik and D Brycen Martin on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Released D Kenny Johnson.

WICHITA THUNDER — Released G Justin Kapelmaster. Signed G Trevor Gorsuch to the active roster. Activated f Jake Wahlin from reserve. Place F Dillon Boucher and D Zack Hoffman on reserve.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Orlando City M Cesar Araujo an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment in a match on April 1 against Nashville. Fined Minnesota FC M Franco Fragapane an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment in a match on April 1 against St. Louis City. Absolved yellow card against St. Louis City M Jared Stroud and any disciplinary points against St. Louis for this incident.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Waived D Ben Sweat.

COLLEGE

DARTMOUTH — Named Sammy McCorkle acting head football coach for spring practice.

PROVIDENCE — Named Kaili McLaren assistant women’s basketball coach and Sheana Vega director of operations.