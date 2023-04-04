Tuesday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Bryce Elder from Gwinnett (IL). Placed LHP Max Fried on the 15-day IL, effective April 1.
CINCINNATI REDS — Assigned RHP Tony Santillan and OF Nick Senzel to Louisville (IL) on rehab assignments.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed OF Ben DeLuzio to a minor league contract.
MIAMI MARLINS — Designated RHP Jeff Lindgren for assignment. Placed 2B Joey Wendle on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 3 and RHP Johnny Cueto on the 15-day IL. Recalled LHP Braxton Garrett and INF/OF Garrett Hampson from Jacksonville (IL). Selected the contract of LHP Daniel Castano from Jacksonville.
NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Tommy Hunter on the 15-day IL. Transferred RHP Bryce Montes de Oca to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Denyi Reyes from Syracuse (IL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Selected the contract of RHP McKinley Moore from Lehigh Valley (IL). Optioned RHP Yunior Marte to Lehigh Valley. Designated OF Jhailyn Ortiz for assignment.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed C Austin Hedges on the 7-day IL. Assigned 3B Ryan Vilade outright to Indianapolis (IL). Selected the contract of C Tyler Heineman from Indianapolis. Designated RHP Edwin Uceta for assignment.
Minor League
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Named Luis Rodriguez pitching coach.
Frontier League
FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed RHP Ernesto Huizar and LHP Michael Kirian.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHPs Jack Dellinger and Joey Gonzalez.
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed LHP David Harrison and UT William Salas.
OTTAWA TITANS — Traded RHP Nate Boyle to Missoula (Pioneer League).
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Merfy Andrew.
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed 1B Zach Biermann.
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed INF Juan Kelly to a contract extension and RHP Luke Fitton.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
PORTLAND TRAILBLAZERS — Signed F Justin Minaya to a 10-day contract.
Women’s National Basketball Association
INDIANA FEVER — Waived G Khayla Pointer.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OT Elijah Wilkinson and DE Carlos Watkins.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB Kamu Grugier-Hill.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed DT Johnathan Hankins.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Re-signed S Dallin Leavitt.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LB Denzel Perryman.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed OT Josh Wells.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed QB Brian Hoyer to a two-year contract. Named Danny Amendola assistant coach for kickoff and punt returners.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DB Keanu Neal and DT Breiden Fehoko. Re-signed TE Zach Gentry and S Damontae Kazee.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed WR Cody Thompson. Signed C Evan Brown.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Re-signed G Aaron Brewer to a one-year restricted tender.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed RW Yegor Chinakhov to a one-year contract.
LAS VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled D Brayden Pachal from Henderson (AHL) loan.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled D Tobias Bjornfoot from Ontario (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled G Cayden Primeau and D Corey Schueneman from Laval (AHL) loan.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled F Egor Sokolov from Belleville (AHL) loan.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned D Peter DiLiberatore to Wheeling (ECHL)
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled F Danil Gushchin from San Jose (AHL) loan.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled G Joseph Woll from Toronto (AHL) loan. Assigned C Radiim Zohorna to Toronto.
Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled D Olivier LeBlanc from Florida (ECHL) loan.
COACHELLA VALLEY FIREBIRDS — Assigned F Luke Stevens to Kansas City (ECHL) on loan.
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Reassigned F Alex Kile to Maine (ECHL).
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Released G Gustavs Davis Grigals from his amateur tryout contract (ATO) and signed him to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled D Tyler Inamoto from Greenville (ECHL).
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Signed D Ross MacDougall to a standard player contract (SPC) and loaned him to Indy (ECHL).
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Released G Brian Wilson from his professional tryout contract.
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Recalled D Tyron Feist from Orlando (ECHL) loan.
TORONTO MARLIES — Acquired C Grant Cruikshank.
TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Assigned D Noah Laaouan to Atlanta (ECHL).
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Signed G Joel Blomqvist and C Jami Krannila to amateur tryout contracts. Assigned D Chris Ortiz to Wheeling on loan.
East Coast Hockey League
ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed G Oskar Autio to the active roster. Activated F Spencer Asuchak from injured reserve and D Dalton Galley from reserve. Placed F Mikael Robidoux on reserve and F Stefan Fournier on family leave/bereavement.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Placed D Malcolm Hayes on reserve and F MIchael Turner on injured reserve, effective March 30.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed G Drew DeRidder to a amateur tryout contract.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Acquired Fs Chayse Primeau and Ashton Calder. Released F Jake Smith from his standard player contract (SPC). Released G Jimmy Poreda. Acquired G Jordan Bustard from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG) in the a.m. and returned him in the p.m.
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released D Marek Korencik from his amateur tryout contract (ATO).
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Placed F Griff Jeszka on reserve. Suspended F/D John Schiavo.
MAINE MARINERS — Released F Sean Olson from his standard player contract (SPC).
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Loaned F Todd Skirving to Toronto (AHL).
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated G Drennen Atherton from reserve.
READING ROYALS — Released F Ted McGeen. Signed F Tyler Kobryn to the active roster.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Signed F Ty Enns to the active roster from a amateur tryout contract (ATO).
TULSA OILERS — Claimed F Jake Smith from Florida. Acquired G Rob Mattison from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed F Mick Messner to the active roster. Activated G Garrett Metcalf and D Luke Martin from reserve. Placed G Lukas Parik and D Brycen Martin on reserve.
WHEELING NAILERS — Released D Kenny Johnson.
WICHITA THUNDER — Released G Justin Kapelmaster. Signed G Trevor Gorsuch to the active roster. Activated f Jake Wahlin from reserve. Place F Dillon Boucher and D Zack Hoffman on reserve.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS — Fined Orlando City M Cesar Araujo an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment in a match on April 1 against Nashville. Fined Minnesota FC M Franco Fragapane an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment in a match on April 1 against St. Louis City. Absolved yellow card against St. Louis City M Jared Stroud and any disciplinary points against St. Louis for this incident.
SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Waived D Ben Sweat.
COLLEGE
DARTMOUTH — Named Sammy McCorkle acting head football coach for spring practice.
PROVIDENCE — Named Kaili McLaren assistant women’s basketball coach and Sheana Vega director of operations.