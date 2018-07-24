Neal Huntington ‘absolutely open’ to improving Pirates as deadline nears

The Pirates’ nine-game winning streak - by far, the longest current run of consecutive victories in the majors -- has Pirates fans and general manager Neal Huntington thinking about giving the team some help before the July 31 trading deadline. In fact, Huntington had those thought long before the Pirates’ swept five- and three-game series from the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds.

Huntington said on KDKA-FM on Sunday the team is “absolutely open” to improving the roster with a deal that “makes sense.” He indicated that the Pirates started thinking about and talking about trades during the current stretch of 11 victories in the past 12 games.

“We’ve been having those conversations to the mockery of some who write and talk about the club,” he said. “We would love to add if there is something out there that makes sense and makes us better. We are absolutely open to that.”

The Pirates (51-49) are eight games out of first place in the National League Central, but only four behind the second wild card team, the Atlanta Braves. As the Pirates head into Cleveland on Monday night to play the Indians, no other MLB team has currently won more than three games in a row.