Pirates open, close 2019 season against Reds

After rare openers at American League teams each of the past two years, the first game of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 2019 season will be a very familiar one.

For the 30th time, the Pirates’ first game of a season will be against the Cincinnati Reds. The teams will play Thursday, March 28 at Great American Ballpark, the Pirates announced Wednesday in releasing the dates for next season’s full schedule.

The Pirates will play the Reds in seven of their first 10 games of the season; a four-game series with Cincinnati follows the three games against the Cardinals. The season also ends with three games against the Reds at PNC Park.

The Pirates’ 2016 opening day was at Boston’s Fenway Park; this season, their first game was at Detroit.

The 2019 home opener will be 1:05 p.m. Monday, April 1.

In addition to the so-called natural-rival Tigers, the AL West comprises the 2019 Interleague opponents for the Pirates. Oakland, Texas and Seattle visit PNC Park while the Pirates will play at the Angels and Astros.

As was recently announced, for the second time in three years PNC Park will host just 80 games; an 81st “home” game will again be played at Williamsport (Aug. 18 against the Cubs) as part of the Little League Classic.

The full schedule is available here.

