Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of LHP Danny Coulombe.

BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed RHP Andrew Politi off waivers from Baltimore.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reassigned INF Vinny Capra to minor league camp. Optioned INF Otto Lopez to Buffalo (IL).

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned INF/OF Michael Taglia to Albuquerque (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Jeff Brigham to Syracuse (IL). Reassigned LHP T.J. McFarland and RHP Jimmy Yacabonis to minor league camp.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Yerry De Los Santo to Indianapolis (IL). Reassigned C Tyler Heineman to Indianapolis. Released C Kevin Plawecki.

Minor League Baseball

Frontier League

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed RHP Brandon Mason.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Tanner Jesson-Calton.

SUSSEXCOUNTY MINERS — Signed INF Willie Escala to a contract extension.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF Harrison Ray.

ADVERTISEMENT

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

BROOKLYN NETS — Signed C Moses Brown to a 10-day contract.

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed F Xavier Sneed to a 10-day contract.

UTAH JAZZ — Signed F Luka Samanic to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed DL Deadrin Senat. Signed K chase McLaughlin.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Loaned F Lukas Rousek to Rochester (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled D Alex Vlasic from Chicago (AHL). Signed C Antti Saarela to a two-year, entry-level contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled RW Taro Hirose from Grand Rapids (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Reassigned G Evan Fitzpatrick from Charlotte (AHL) to Florida (ECHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Returned D Jordan Spende to Ontario (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled G Cayden Primeau from Laval (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Michael McCarron and D Kevin Gravel from Milwaukee (AHL). Returned D Jordan Gross to Milwaukee.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Returned G Dylan Ferguson to Belleville (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Returned G Joel Hofer to Springfield (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled LW Jeffrey Viel from San Jose (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Returned G Joseph Woll to Toronto (AHL).

American Hockey League

ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Signed D Andy Carroll and F Max Sasson to amateur tryout contracts (ATO).

ADVERTISEMENT

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Signed F Joshua Davies to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed F Carter Mazur to an amateur tryout contract (ATO). Released G Dylan St. Cyr from an amateur tryout contract (AHL).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed D Ryan Sidorski to an amateur trout contract (ATO).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Released G Garret Sparks from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

TEXAS STARS — Signed F Keaton Mastrodonato to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Signed D Justin Lee to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Cincinnati D Jalen Smereck for three games and fined an undisclosed amount for spearing during a march 26 game against Utah.

SOCCER

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Acquired a 2023 international roster spot from Angel City FC in exchange for $70,000 in general allocation money (GAM).