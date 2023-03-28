Tuesday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of LHP Danny Coulombe.
BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed RHP Andrew Politi off waivers from Baltimore.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reassigned INF Vinny Capra to minor league camp. Optioned INF Otto Lopez to Buffalo (IL).
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned INF/OF Michael Taglia to Albuquerque (PCL).
NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Jeff Brigham to Syracuse (IL). Reassigned LHP T.J. McFarland and RHP Jimmy Yacabonis to minor league camp.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Yerry De Los Santo to Indianapolis (IL). Reassigned C Tyler Heineman to Indianapolis. Released C Kevin Plawecki.
Minor League Baseball
Frontier League
FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed RHP Brandon Mason.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Tanner Jesson-Calton.
SUSSEXCOUNTY MINERS — Signed INF Willie Escala to a contract extension.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF Harrison Ray.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
BROOKLYN NETS — Signed C Moses Brown to a 10-day contract.
CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed F Xavier Sneed to a 10-day contract.
UTAH JAZZ — Signed F Luka Samanic to a 10-day contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed DL Deadrin Senat. Signed K chase McLaughlin.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Loaned F Lukas Rousek to Rochester (AHL).
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled D Alex Vlasic from Chicago (AHL). Signed C Antti Saarela to a two-year, entry-level contract.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled RW Taro Hirose from Grand Rapids (AHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Reassigned G Evan Fitzpatrick from Charlotte (AHL) to Florida (ECHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Returned D Jordan Spende to Ontario (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled G Cayden Primeau from Laval (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Michael McCarron and D Kevin Gravel from Milwaukee (AHL). Returned D Jordan Gross to Milwaukee.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Returned G Dylan Ferguson to Belleville (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Returned G Joel Hofer to Springfield (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled LW Jeffrey Viel from San Jose (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Returned G Joseph Woll to Toronto (AHL).
American Hockey League
ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Signed D Andy Carroll and F Max Sasson to amateur tryout contracts (ATO).
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Signed F Joshua Davies to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed F Carter Mazur to an amateur tryout contract (ATO). Released G Dylan St. Cyr from an amateur tryout contract (AHL).
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed D Ryan Sidorski to an amateur trout contract (ATO).
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Released G Garret Sparks from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
TEXAS STARS — Signed F Keaton Mastrodonato to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Signed D Justin Lee to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Cincinnati D Jalen Smereck for three games and fined an undisclosed amount for spearing during a march 26 game against Utah.
SOCCER
National Women’s Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Acquired a 2023 international roster spot from Angel City FC in exchange for $70,000 in general allocation money (GAM).