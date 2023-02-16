Carlos Beltrán, let go as Mets manager, joins front office

FILE - New York Mets' Carlos Beltran smiles during an introductory baseball news conference in New York, Nov. 4, 2019. Carlos Beltrán is joining the Mets as a special assistant to general manager Billy Eppler, his first work with a team since he lost his job as New York's manager for his role in the Houston Astros' cheating scandal. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Carlos Beltrán is joining the Mets as a special assistant to general manager Billy Eppler, his first work with a team since he lost his job as New York’s manager for his role in the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal.

Beltrán was hired on Nov. 1, 2019, to replace Mickey Callaway as Mets manager. The Mets announced Beltrán’s departure the following Jan. 16 without his managing a game.

Beltrán’s departure was announced three days after he was the only Astros player mentioned by name in Major League Baseball’s report that concluded the team broke rules by using electronics to steal signs en route to the 2017 World Series title.

Beltrán spent last season as an analyst on the New York Yankees’ YES Network.

Now 45, the nine-time All-Star played with the Mets from 2005-11 and is sixth on the team’s career list for homers (149) and RBIs (559).

“I’ve known Carlos for many years, and I’m excited to add his unique perspective to our baseball operations team,” Eppler said in a statement Thursday.

Beltrán was the 1999 AL Rookie of the Year with Kansas City. He also played for San Francisco, St. Louis and the Yankees.

