Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo not worrying about Pirates retaliating for slide

After the controversy over his slide into Pirates catcher Elias Diaz on Memorial Day continued into Tuesday, Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo won’t be surprised if he’s hit by a pitch in retaliation.

The Pirates missed that opportunity in Rizzo’s final at-bat, when reliever Richard Rodriguez didn’t bean him but instead allowed him to hit a two-run single in the Cubs’ 7-0 victory over the Pirates at PNC Park.

Rookie right-hander Nick Kingham will be the starting pitcher when the Pirates play the Cubs at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at PNC Park, and Rizzo was prepared for the possibility that he could get hit by a pitch.

“When you have multiple players from their team saying to you, ‘It was a clean, hard slide,’ you don’t really worry about it too much,” Rizzo said. “I can probably sit here and make a promise to everyone that I will be hit by the Pittsburgh Pirates again in my career at some point. They’ve probably hit me the most in my career to this point, so if I get hit tonight, if I get hit tomorrow, if I get hit when we play them again, it happens.”

Rizzo has been hit by a pitch 106 times in his eight-year MLB career. He’s right about being hit most by the Pirates, who have hit him 16 times, followed by fellow NL Central rivals: the St. Louis Cardinals (15), Cincinnati Reds (11) and Milwaukee Brewers (eight).

“Hopefully, it’s in the right spot,” Rizzo said. “Players pretty much know that if you’re going to hit someone on purpose, you’ve got to go a little lower.”

The controversy started in the eighth inning of Monday’s game. With the bases loaded and no outs and the Cubs leading 3-0, Rizzo was forced out at home on shortstop Sean Rodriguez’s throw after a Chris Gimenez grounder. Rizzo slid inside the third-base line and leg-whipped Diaz, taking out his right ankle. When Diaz’s throw to first sailed into right field, the Cubs scored two runs while the catcher was sprawled.

Rizzo said he doesn’t intend to change the way he breaks up a double play, whether it’s at second base or home plate and believes the controversy would have died down if not for the throwing error.

“If the guy catches the ball at first base, we’re not talking about this right now,” Rizzo said. “It’s just one of those things where, if you break up a double play it’s a good slide. It’s just a little more sensitive when it’s at home plate. This isn’t taking anything away from the home-plate collision rule. That’s a totally separate rule, from my understanding.”

Rizzo said Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein and manager Joe Maddon spoke to MLB officials on Tuesday and “made it clear that it wasn’t a dirty play.”

“We play baseball. Everybody in baseball knows it’s a hard slide to break up a double play,” Rizzo said. “You go in and not try to break up a double play, but we’re taught as baseball players to break up double plays. Obviously, there’s new rules and guidelines, so you’ve got to pick a side.”

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.