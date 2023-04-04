2023 Baseball Payrolls, List

NEW YORK (AP) — Payrolls for the opening day rosters of the 30 major league teams. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from management and player sources and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses for players on the 26-man active roster, injured lists and restricted list. In some cases, parts of salaries deferred without interest are discounted to reflect present-day values. Adjustments includes cash transactions in trades, signing bonuses that are responsibility of club that agreed to contract, option buyouts and termination pay for released players.

Team Payroll New York Mets $355,436,854 N.Y. Yankees 275,249,873 San Diego 257,610,217 Philadelphia 236,260,439 Los Angeles Dodgers 221,759,500 Los Angeles Angels 212,228,095 Toronto 210,367,554 Texas 199,569,490 Atlanta 197,332,500 San Francisco 193,482,500 Houston 192,767,233 Boston 190,556,279 Chicago White Sox 189,158,667 Chicago Cubs 179,168,250 Colorado 176,008,778 Minnesota 156,488,740 St. Louis 152,712,308 Seattle 130,969,948 Detroit 123,500,500 Arizona 117,251,292 Milwaukee 116,351,987 Washington 101,540,153 Miami 91,975,000 Kansas City 90,118,100 Cleveland 89,824,629 Cincinnati 84,175,714 Tampa Bay 75,209,811 Pittsburgh 71,652,500 Baltimore 60,422,300 Oakland 57,795,000