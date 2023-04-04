2023 Baseball Payrolls, List

AP NEWS
NEW YORK (AP) — Payrolls for the opening day rosters of the 30 major league teams. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from management and player sources and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses for players on the 26-man active roster, injured lists and restricted list. In some cases, parts of salaries deferred without interest are discounted to reflect present-day values. Adjustments includes cash transactions in trades, signing bonuses that are responsibility of club that agreed to contract, option buyouts and termination pay for released players.

TeamPayroll
New York Mets$355,436,854
N.Y. Yankees275,249,873
San Diego257,610,217
Philadelphia236,260,439
Los Angeles Dodgers221,759,500
Los Angeles Angels212,228,095
Toronto210,367,554
Texas199,569,490
Atlanta197,332,500
San Francisco193,482,500
Houston192,767,233
Boston190,556,279
Chicago White Sox189,158,667
Chicago Cubs179,168,250
Colorado176,008,778
Minnesota156,488,740
St. Louis152,712,308
Seattle130,969,948
Detroit123,500,500
Arizona117,251,292
Milwaukee116,351,987
Washington101,540,153
Miami91,975,000
Kansas City90,118,100
Cleveland89,824,629
Cincinnati84,175,714
Tampa Bay75,209,811
Pittsburgh71,652,500
Baltimore60,422,300
Oakland57,795,000
