Sunday’s Time Schedule

By The Associated PressMay 28, 2023 GMT

All Times EDT

Sunday, May 28

MLB

L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:10p.m.

WNBA

Indiana at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

MLS

Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS

GOLF

DP World Tour - KLM Open, Netherlands

PGA Tour - Charles Schwab Challenge, Texas

PGA Champions Tour - KitchenAid Senior Championship, Texas

LPGA - Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Las Vegas

LIV - Washington D.C

TENNIS

ATP/WTA - Roland Garros, France

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series - Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte, N.C.

FORMULA 1 - Monaco Grand Prix 2023

INDY CAR - Indianapolis 500

