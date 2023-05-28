Sunday’s Time Schedule
All Times EDT
Sunday, May 28
MLB
L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Texas at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:10p.m.
WNBA
Indiana at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
MLS
Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 3 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
OTHER EVENTS
GOLF
DP World Tour - KLM Open, Netherlands
PGA Tour - Charles Schwab Challenge, Texas
PGA Champions Tour - KitchenAid Senior Championship, Texas
LPGA - Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Las Vegas
LIV - Washington D.C
TENNIS
ATP/WTA - Roland Garros, France
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series - Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte, N.C.
FORMULA 1 - Monaco Grand Prix 2023
INDY CAR - Indianapolis 500